Seahawks Land 6-Foot-6 Ex-Patriots Starting TE in 1st Free Agency Move

The Seattle Seahawks made their first outside additions in NFL free agency. Seattle agreed to terms with former New England Patriots tight end Pharaoh Brown in the first move. The 6-foot-6, 255-pound veteran gives the Seahawks a big target who can hold his own blocking.

“Tight end Pharaoh Brown is headed to the Seahawks, per source,” ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler detailed in a March 12, 2024 message on X. “Another veteran option for Geno Smith in the passing game.”

After a slow start to free agency, the Seahawks are slowly picking up steam with moves. Seattle was one of the final NFL teams to add an outside free agent. Next, the Seahawks agreed to a deal with former Cleveland Browns center Nick Harris.

“The Seahawks agreed to terms with former Browns OL Nick Harris to a one-year, $2.51 million deal plus incentives, per source,” NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero noted in a March 13 message on X. “Max $3.26M for Harris, who has appeared in 40 career games (four starts).”

Here is what you need to know about the two newest Seahawks.

Seahawks News: Tight End Pharaoh Brown Started 11 Games for the Patriots in 2023

Brown played in all 17 games for the Patriots last season, including 11 starts. The veteran tight end posted 13 receptions for a career-high 208 yards and one touchdown.

Brown is expected to serve as Noah Fant’s backup in Seattle given the departures of Will Dissly and Colby Parkinson in free agency. The veteran brings with him plenty of experience with 47 career starts. Prior to joining the Patriots last offseason, Brown had stints with the Raiders, Browns and Texans.

New Seahawks Center Nick Harris Had a Standout College Career at Washington

Harris’ move to Seattle represents a homecoming for the center. The offensive linemen had a standout college career for the Washington Huskies.

The addition of Harris gives the Seahawks a bit of depth at center. Harris also has experience playing guard which could be helpful given Olu Oluwatimi is Seattle’s projected starting center in 2024.

Seahawks News: Seattle Has Lost Several Key Players in NFL Free Agency

Neither of these moves are the splashy additions some Seahawks fans had been hoping for heading into free agency. Seattle entered free agency with more than $45 million in projected cap space.

The Seahawks have remained quiet outside of re-signing Leonard Williams and Noah Fant. Seattle has already lost several key players including starters like Dissly, guard Damien Lewis and linebacker Jordyn Brooks. Quarterback Drew Lock and running back DeeJay Dallas have also departed at the start of free agency.

The Seahawks Roster Under New Head Coach Mike Macdonald Remains a Mystery

How the Seahawks will look under new head coach Mike Macdonald remains a mystery. The Seahawks still have several more free agency moves remaining, especially with so many veterans departing from last year’s squad.

One former Baltimore Ravens player who will not be following Macdonald to Seattle is Pro Bowl linebacker Patrick Queen. The defender is joining the Pittsburgh Steelers after being linked to the Seahawks given his familiarity with Macdonald’s system. Seattle still has plenty of cap room to make additional signings even after bringing back Williams and Fant.