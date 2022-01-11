Seahawks Sign 12 Players Including Ex-Giants WR & Former Hometown WR

The Seattle Seahawks did not waste any time looking ahead to the 2022 season as the team announced the signing of 12 players to reserve/future contracts. Former Washington receiver Aaron Fuller along with ex-Giants wideout Matt Cole headline the list of players.

Here is a list of the additional players who signed a futures deal with the Seahawks: DT Myles Adams, LB Aaron Donkor, T Greg Eiland, DT Jarrod Hewitt, CB Mike Jackson, WR Cade Johnson, G Pier-Olivier Lestage, WR Cody Thompson, LB Lakiem Williams and DT Niles Scott.

The moves are mainly aimed at practice squad players as the team looks to build on this unit heading into the offseason. Josh Jones and Edmond Robinson were the Seahawks only practice squad players not to re-sign with the team, per Seahawks.com’s John Boyle.

“Future contracts allow teams to secure a player’s rights for the upcoming season before the new league year begins in March and rosters expand to 90 players,” Boyle detailed on January 10. “The only two players who finished the year on Seattle’s practice squad not to sign future deals Monday—safety Josh Jones are linebacker Edmond Robinson—are both veteran players who with significant experience, including time as a starter in the case of Jones.”

Fuller Was Moved to the Seahawks’ Gameday Roster in Week 18 for the First Time in 2 Seasons

Aaron Fuller is a spectacular catch waiting to happen. jfc pic.twitter.com/EFneOs3zFJ — Austin Gayle (@PFF_AustinGayle) September 1, 2019

Fuller will remain with the Seahawks as the wideout heads into his third season with the team. Some Seahawks fans are familiar with Fuller thanks to his standout career at the University of Washington.

Fuller had 159 receptions for 2,051 yards and 13 touchdowns during his four college seasons with the Huskies. The receiver has been on and off the Seahawks roster for the last two seasons but recently made strides by being moved to the active roster in Week 18 for the first time during his NFL career.

“This will be a cool moment for former Husky Aaron Fuller to suit up for Seahawks Sunday,” The Seattle Times’ Bob Condotta tweeted on January 8 ahead of the Seahawks-Cardinals matchup. “He has been on the practice squad all of the last two years and will finally get to suit up and be part of the regular team on game day.”

Carroll Believes He & Schneider’s Future With the Team Are in ‘Great Shape’

"I think Pete Carroll will be back with the Seahawks" –@RapSheet @PatMcAfeeShow pic.twitter.com/3oxsGPFdJp — Pat McAfee Show Quotes (@Patmcafeequotes) January 11, 2022

As for the future of Pete Carroll, the Seahawks head coach expressed optimism that he will be back with the team despite the down season. Carroll noted that both he and general manager John Schneider are in “great shape” regarding their future in Seattle. The Seahawks coach explained what his conversations with owner Jody Allen will be like heading into the offseason.

“Like we’ve always had really, really pointed at figuring things out, and she’s very analytical and she wants to make sure that we’re doing everything we can possibly do to get everything right,” Carroll detailed during his January 9 press conference. “And she’s a terrifically competitive person in that regard, and she’s gonna want any stone unturned, exactly the way I look at it. I just feel so connected to that thought, that’s what we do, but to have your owner talk that same way, that’s a competitive perspective. And it goes back to the line we used to have, ‘we’re in a relentless pursuit of finding a competitive edge in everything we’re doing.’ That’s what it is.”