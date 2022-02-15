Seahawks Face Longest 2022-23 Super Bowl Odds in NFC West

W

ith the conclusion of the Super Bowl on Sunday evening, the NFL offseason is officially in full swing. And each NFL offseason always begins with who Las Vegas is expecting to win next year’s Super Bowl.

As of the middle of February, not many are expecting the Seattle Seahawks to be that team. Although the Seahawks are far from the NFL team with the worst odds for winning next season’s Super Bowl, BetOnline.ag placed the team’s odds in the bottom half of the league.

2022 Super Bowl Odds 7/1 Chiefs

8/1 Bills

10/1 Rams

11/1 Bengals

14/1 Cowboys

14/1 49ers

16/1 Packers

18/1 Broncos

20/1 Ravens

22/1 Cardinals

22/1 Chargers

25/1 Colts

25/1 Patriots

25/1 Bucs

25/1 Titans

33/1 Browns

33/1 Seahawks — BetOnline.ag (@betonline_ag) February 14, 2022

CBS Sports reports Caesars’ gives the Seahawks 40/1 odds of winning next year’s Super Bowl. Sportsbetting.ag has Seattle with those same odds.

All three of those sports books give the Seahawks the worst odds of any NFC West team of winning the Super Bowl.

The Seahawks & Tough NFC West

The NFC West has arguably been the best division in the NFL the last decade. The division has represented the NFC in six of the last 10 Super Bowls.

But with four competitive franchises, it’s hard to pick which team will win the NFC West division crown. The Seahawks, Los Angeles Rams, San Francisco 49ers and Arizona Cardinals have all made the playoffs at least once within the last two years.

The Seahawks were the only one of those four teams not to make the 2021-22 postseason. That’s the simplest reason to explain why Seattle has the worst Super Bowl odds in the division for next season.

Seahawks’ 2022 Opponents Preview

With the NFL Draft and free agency, rosters are going to change a lot before the start of next season. And the official NFL schedule is not released until the spring.

But it’s still not too early to look at who the Seahawks will be facing at home and on the road during the 2022 season.

Seahawks 2022 opponents Home: 49ers, Falcons, Panthers, Broncos, Raiders, Giants, Jets, Cardinals, Rams Road: Saints, Buccaneers, Chiefs, Chargers, Lions, Cardinals, Rams, 49ers — Dugar, Michael-Shawn (@MikeDugar) January 11, 2022

The NFL schedule works in such a way that the last-place teams from the year prior in the same conference are guaranteed to play each other the next season. That means in addition to the Carolina Panthers, the Seahawks will face the New York Giants and Detroit Lions.

With the league’s new 17th game, the Seahawks will face another 2021 last-placed team from the AFC — the New York Jets.

Again, the offseason can change the rosters of those teams, but right now, those three teams are “weaker” opponents the Seahawks will draw on their schedule that no other team in the NFC West will.

But, the Seahawks’ schedule will include visits to the New Orleans Saints, Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Los Angeles Chargers and Kansas City Chiefs — all four of which were either in the playoffs or contending for a postseason berth in Week 18. The other NFC West teams will play those four opponents as well but not all on the road.

Of course, each NFL team has six division games, which are so vital to everyone’s playoff hopes, especially in the NFC West. The Seahawks went 3-3 inside the division in 2021.

It’ll be interesting to see if any offseason moves the Seahawks perform over the next few months moves the needle at all in the team’s Super Bowl odds in Las Vegas.