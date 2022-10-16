Seahawks Rookie Receives Unusual Praise: ‘Doesn’t Even Know What He’s Doing’

Rookie cornerback Tariq Woolen of the Seattle Seahawks tied the franchise’s record for the most consecutive contests with an interception only six games into his career. But apparently it’s fair to wonder how good Woolen will get once he learns what he’s doing.

At least that’s what Seahawks linebacker Jordyn Brooks appeared to imply when trying to compliment his teammate after seeing Woolen intercept a pass for the fourth straight game.

“He doesn’t even know what he’s doing half the time,” Brooks told the media. “He’s playing on talent.

Seahawks Jordyn Brooks on rookie CB Tariq Woolen 4 INTs last four games: “He doesn’t even know what he’s doing half the time. He’s playing on talent.” — Gregg Bell (@gbellseattle) October 17, 2022

If that’s really the case, Woolen appears awfully talented half a dozen games into his NFL career.

Woolen Ties Franchise Record, 1 Interception Shy of Another Record

If Woolen is only getting by on talent, then NFL Draft evaluators missed that talent during the 2022 draft process. NFL draft expert Lance Zierlein projected Woolen as a second or third round pick, but he went undrafted until the Seahawks selected him midway through Day 3 in the fifth round.

With his fourth interception in the last four games, Woolen not only became the first Seahawks defender with four picks in four consecutive contests since Brandon Browner in 2011, but he is now 1 interception shy of the team’s rookie mark. Earl Thomas and Michael Boulware each had five interceptions as rookies for the Seahawks.

In addition to the interception, Woolen recorded 5 solo tackles and a pass defense in the 19-9 victory against the Arizona Cardinals. His previous high for solo tackles in a game was 4 from Week 4.

Over six games, Woolen has posted 4 interceptions, 5 pass defenses and 22 combined tackles. He’s also blocked a field goal attempt and recovered a fumble. Not bad for someone who only knows what he’s doing half the time.

Woolen Watches ‘Legion of Boom’ Tape

Whether or not Brooks is underselling his teammate’s knowledge of the Seahawks defense, Woolen admitted to not getting by only on talent.

After beating the Cardinals on October 16, he shared with the media that he watches film of the Legion of Boom secondary before taking the field for every NFL game. As just about every Seahawks fan does, Woolen apparently finds highlights from Thomas, Richard Sherman and Kam Chancellor motivating.

Rookie cornerback Tariq Woolen says he watches films of the Seahawks’ legendary Legion of Boom secondary before every game. @thenewstribune pic.twitter.com/YulS4SOqEV — Gregg Bell (@gbellseattle) October 17, 2022

Fittingly, one of the biggest members of the ‘Legion of Boom’ secondary gave Woolen a shoutout on Twitter after he recorded his fourth interception on October 16.

Make that 4! And he has alot more to go!!!! @_Tariqwoolen pic.twitter.com/oOv7SPEg4Q — Richard Sherman (@RSherman_25) October 16, 2022

Brooks may not have intended to give his teammate a backhanded compliment, but the linebacker is correct that Woolen possesses some tremendous raw physical traits. Woolen stands at 6-foot-4 and ran the 40-yard dash in under 4.30 seconds.

4 straight games for #Seahawks rookie CB Tariq Woolen with an INT. Crazy. He's also 6'4, and runs 4.30.pic.twitter.com/jqIExuLlFc — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) October 16, 2022

With Brooks, Woolen, fellow rookie cornerback Coby Bryant leading the way, the Seahawks defense played its best game of the season on October 16 against the Cardinals. Seattle held Arizona without a touchdown and 9 points, which is a season low for the Seahawks defense.

Furthermore, the Seahawks allowed the Cardinals to pass for only 171 yards, which is the fewest Seattle has yielded in a game this season. The Cardinals averaged only 4.0 yards per pass, and including Woolen’s interception, the Seahawks recorded two takeaways.

Woolen is the only Seattle defender with an interception this season, but the Seahawks do have 10 takeaways in the first six weeks of the season.

And the sky appears to be the limit as Woolen and the rest of the young Seattle defense continues to learn what they are doing.