The Seattle Seahawks have had some iconic defensive backs over the years, especially over the last decade. Despite legendary players from the Legion of Boom, one analyst believes that the Seahawks drafted a rookie who could become the greatest cornerback in franchise history.

Matty F. Brown from SI.com did a film breakdown following the 2022 NFL Draft on Seattle’s fifth-round pick, former UTSA cornerback Tariq Woolen. Despite being a Day 3 pick. Woolen’s size and athleticism gives him the potential to be the greatest Seahawks cornerback ever, according to Brown.

“The Seattle Seahawks decided to double dip at the cornerback position in the 2022 NFL Draft, emphasizing their need at the position – which was somehow even greater than 2021,” Brown said. “Their second pick at the position, Tariq Woolen, wasn’t chosen until the fifth round. And yet his immense potential suggests far greater value.”

What Makes Tariq Woolen Such a Promising Player?

Play

Video Video related to rookie could be best seahawks cornerback ever, per analyst 2022-05-20T11:08:48-04:00

For a prospect who only started playing the cornerback position a couple of years ago, Woolen has the kind of untapped potential that could morph him into one of the most imposing cornerbacks in the league a few years down the road.

Woolen started his college career at wide receiver, playing the position in 2018 and 2019 but moved to the other side of the ball during his second season. He started to get comfortable in 2020 and then took a big step in 2021 despite missing time with a hand injury. He was an honorable mention All-Conference USA selection in his final college season, recording an interception and five pass breakups in just nine games.

ALL the latest Seahawks news straight to your inbox! Join the Heavy on Seahawks newsletter here!

While he’s still learning the position, Woolen’s size and athleticism are what make him such an exciting prospect. At 6’4″ and 205 pounds, he’s already one of the biggest cornerbacks in the league, as well as one of the fastest. His 40-yard dash time of 4.26 seconds at the NFL Scouting Combine was one of the fastest times ever recorded at the event.

With that size and speed profile, it’s easy to see why Seahawks fans are so excited about the fifth-round pick.

Richard Sherman Praises Other Seahawks Rookie CB

The new podcast is live now. While I’m not big on giving draft grades, I do like the Seahawks draft. They got a steal in Coby Bryant in round 4. He’s a gamer that will have an immediate impact for them. Check out the full pod presented by @superdraftdfs https://t.co/KR48nQ1UmZ pic.twitter.com/AIe1infQXc — Richard Sherman (@RSherman_25) May 5, 2022

Woolen has massive shoes to fill if he’s going to become the greatest cornerback in Seahawks history. That title currently belongs to Richard Sherman, who was the face of the Legion of Boom and helped bring the Seahawks their first Super Bowl in franchise history.

Sherman’s accolades include three first-team All-Pro selections, five Pro Bowls, and a selection to the NFL’s 2010s All-Decade Team. That’s a lot for a fifth-round pick to live up to.

The 34-year-old was a fan of Seattle’s draft as a whole, but singled out the other cornerback that the Seahawks drafted in Coby Bryant. The former Cincinnati corner was the Jim Thorpe Award winner in 2021, honoring college football’s top defensive back.

“To win a Thorpe and go in the fourth round is just wild,” Sherman said on his podcast. “I think the Seahawks got a steal. I think he’ll be a long-time starter for them. He’ll take over the corner spot that’s pretty much vacant.”

That’s high praise from Sherman, and both rookie cornerbacks will be looking to secure starting jobs in the coming months before the 2022 season begins.