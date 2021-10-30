‘Bold Trade’ Proposal Predicts Seahawks Will Land 2x Pro Bowler

The Seattle Seahawks need help in the worst way to turn around their season and the NFL trade deadline could jump start a potential turnaround. Bleacher Report’s Maurice Moton has the Seahawks as one the chief beneficiaries in his “bold trade predictions.”

Moton predicts the Seahawks will finally pull the trigger on an aggressive trade for Dolphins All-Pro corner Xavien Howard.

“To avoid another round of negotiations with Howard next offseason, Miami can trade him and command a first- or second-round draft pick while he’s still one of the league’s best cornerbacks,” Moton detailed. “[Noah] Igbinoghene can soak up snaps and gain experience on the boundary opposite Byron Jones.

“The Seattle Seahawks should aggressively pursue Howard. They don’t have a 2022 first-rounder because of their deal with the New York Jets that involved safety Jamal Adams, but general manager John Schneider can package a second-rounder with a player or an early-round selection in 2023. Seattle needs a boundary defender opposite D.J. Reed to shore up its pass defense, which ranks 27th leaguewide.”

The Seahawks’ Slow Start May Prevent the Team From Being Buyers at the Trade Deadline

The Seahawks’ dismal start makes it unclear whether the team will be buyers at the trade deadline. Seattle has until 4 p.m. Eastern on November 2 to pull off a deal. A trade for Howard would likely cost the Seahawks a high future draft pick, and Seattle is already without their 2022 first-round selection as part of the 2020 deal for Jamal Adams.

The Seahawks’ lack of draft capital combined with their poor record could have the franchise on the outside looking in as the deadline passes. If the Seahawks do make a deal, a trade for a cornerback makes a lot of sense given the position has been a revolving door this season as the team has failed to replace Shaquill Griffin who departed in free agency. NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reported in July that the Dolphins received trade interest for Howard from at least two playoff teams.

“Less than a day after CB Xavien Howard requested a trade, two playoff teams called the Dolphins inquiring about trading for Howard, source said,” Rapoport tweeted on July 28. “Others have, too. Howard, by the way, practiced fully today and has handled himself like a professional.”

The Seahawks Are Exploring a Trade for Collier: Report

Seattle is rarely sellers at the trade deadline, but the team could begin to look toward next season given Russell Wilson’s injury. One player who could be on the move is former first-round pick L.J. Collier who has played in just two games this season. According to Rapoport, the Seahawks have “had discussions centered around Collier” throughout the season.

“A former first-rounder, Collier has only been active for two games this season after collecting three sacks last year,” Rapoport explained. “The Seahawks have had discussions centered around Collier at various points this season and prior to it, and Collier is just 26. A fresh start may make sense for all sides, especially with plenty of teams needing edge help.”