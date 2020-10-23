Seahawks Linked to 4-Time Pro Bowl Pass Rusher

It is no secret that the Seattle Seahawks defense has been suboptimal to start the season prompting many to wonder if the team could pull off a deal by the November 3rd NFL trade deadline. Several outlets have suggested the Seahawks could make a run at Washington pass rusher Ryan Kerrigan who has fallen out of favor with the current coaching staff.

The four-time pro bowl defensive end played just 15 percent of the team’s snaps in Week 6 and 31 percent the previous week. Washington could look to get something in return for the pass rusher as Kerrigan is on the final year of his contract. Kerrigan’s $10.5 million salary is not a bargain, but it is reasonable for a contender like the Seahawks looking to bolster their pass rush.

ALL the latest Seahawks news straight to your inbox! Join the Heavy on Seahawks newsletter here!

The Seahawks May Be Able to Snag Kerrigan for a Day 3 Draft Pick

Despite the limited snaps, Kerrigan already has three sacks this season making him an intriguing option even if the defensive end becomes a rental for the rest of 2020. The Athletic’s Michael-Shawn Dugar suggested that the Seahawks could be able to land Kerrigan with just a day three draft pick.

“I’ve mentioned Washington’s Ryan Kerrigan in the past couple of weeks, and he only became more attractive Sunday, when he managed another sack despite playing just seven snaps,” Dugar noted. “He’s up to three on the year (and six pressures) while only playing 37 percent of Washington’s snaps. Maybe after acquiring an additional day-three pick, Seattle can make a move there or try to package a pick and a player for Kerrigan and a pick.”

Kerrigan has notched double-digit sack totals in four seasons but has not been able to accomplish this feat since 2018 as the defensive end has struggled to stay on the field for the last two years. Sports Illustrated’s Corbin Smith believes a fourth-round selection would be enough for the Seahawks to land Kerrigan.

“After drafting Chase Young with the No. 2 overall pick in April and using a 2019 first-round pick on Montez Sweat, Washington looks to be phasing the 32-year old Kerrigan out,” Smith explained. “…Though he isn’t the same player who amassed double-digit sacks in four out of five seasons from 2014 to 2018, Kerrigan has remained productive with his limited opportunities this season. He has 3.0 sacks on less than 150 snaps, which would be the most on the Seahawks roster currently. Thrust into the middle of a race for the top seed in the NFC, joining a far more talented team could rejuvenate the veteran and make him well worth the investment of a mid-round pick.”

Second-Round Selection Darrell Taylor Has Yet to Play for the Seahawks This Season

The Seahawks are still hopeful that rookie defensive end Darrell Taylor can contribute at some point this season, but so far he continues to be sidelined. Seattle traded up in the second round to select the former Tennessee pass rusher but he is continuing to rehab from an offseason surgery.

“I’ve watched him run, I was out there with him a couple times this week; he looks like he’s running hard and fast and pushing it,” Carroll noted, per Seahawks.com. “He’s really strong right now. Anything can happen from this point forward, but he’s working really hard. The docs are taking really good care of him and making sure we don’t force the issue too soon, but just judging from what I’m seeing, he looks like he’s made great progress.”

READ NEXT: Seahawks Pass Rusher Throws Shade at Jadeveon Clowney