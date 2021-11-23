Seahawks Set Timeline for Tre Brown’s Return After Surgery

Rookie cornerback Tre Brown will miss the remainder of the season after undergoing surgery to repair a patellar tendon injury. He will remain away from the Seattle Seahawks for an estimated six to seven months.

The team’s head physician, Dr. Ed Khalfayan, released a statement on Tuesday, November 23, and confirmed that Brown underwent surgery. He said that the procedure was a success and that he expects the rookie cornerback to make a full recovery.

“Tre Brown underwent successful surgery to repair his patellar tendon and medial and lateral retinacular tears this morning,” Dr. Khalfayan said in the statement. “He will remain on crutches for six weeks and his rehabilitation period will be six to seven months. I expect him to make a full recovery.”

Brown suffered the injury attempting to cover AJ Green down the right sideline during the loss to the Arizona Cardinals. He went to make a play on the ball, but his knee appeared to give out. Brown remained on the field before ultimately limping off under his own power.

Brown Posted a Photo Confirming the Surgery

Seahawks rookie CB Tre Brown posted today that he had surgery on his knee and it “went well.” pic.twitter.com/cegAF3U9V6 — Dugar, Michael-Shawn (@MikeDugar) November 23, 2021

Prior to the statement from the Seahawks, Brown revealed that he had the surgery to repair the injury. He posted a photo on his Instagram story that showed his legs as he traveled home. “Surgery went well,” Brown wrote in the caption of the photo.

This photo followed Pete Carroll’s media availability on Monday, November 22, in which he stated that Brown would need surgery. The head coach met with media members and confirmed that the rookie’s season would end after five games, 10 combined tackles, and one pass defensed.

“He’s getting all the opinions and all that so that he can get back and get ready to roll, the sooner the better to get him operated on,” Carroll said, per the Seahawks media team. “It looks like surgery is imminent, so yeah, he would be (done for the year).”

Carroll Provided an Update Regarding the Secondary

With Brown now heading to Injured Reserve and missing the remainder of the season, there are questions about the secondary. Carroll faced these during his Monday media availability and provided an update.

As expected, DJ Reed will retain his starting spot after making his own return from a knee injury. The reliable cornerback suffered the “setback” in the week of practice leading up to the November 21 game.

“I don’t know anything about the updates on D.J. at this point,” Carroll said on November 22. “We’ll surely look to get him back soon. He did not have a severe injury, but he did have a setback.”

Sidney Jones will likely take back his starting spot due to Brown’s injury. Carroll explained that the veteran corner “made some nice plays” against the Cardinals while registering 11 combined tackles.

A former member of the Jaguars, Jones joined the Seahawks via trade on August 30, but he did not see the field until Week 4. He took over the starting job opposite Reed while replacing the now-departed Tre Flowers. Jones remained in this position until Week 8 when Brown took over. Now he will likely become the starter once again while Bless Austin provides depth.

