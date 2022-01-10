Seahawks ‘Could Potentially Add’ Ex-Pro Bowl Lineman, Says Analyst

The Seattle Seahawks could potentially make a major move to bolster the offensive line.

In an attempt to appease Russell Wilson — who is currently facing trade rumors — the Seahawks could add a major piece at tackle to help protect Wilson. According to Brent Sobleski of Bleacher Report, the Seahawks could make a run at 2019 Pro Bowl selection Trent Brown.

The 28-year-old has experience starting at both tackle positions. He manned the left tackle position for the New England Patriots when they won the Super Bowl in 2018 and he currently patrols the right side for the Patriots.

Read More From Heavy Bet $5, Win $150 in Tonight’s CFP Championship Game “The Seattle Seahawks’ offseason will hinge on whether the organization keeps Russell Wilson,” said Sobleski. “The quarterback could force his way out of the Great Northwest, which would change the direction of the entire franchise. The Seahawks should do what it takes to make him happy—i.e. investing in the blockers in front of him. The market won’t be flooded with many significant O-line upgrades. Those who have talent up front tend to keep it. Trent Brown is a massive exception. Brown previously signed with the Raiders the last time he hit the open market. It didn’t go well, and they traded him back to the Patriots. Brown may not be a Pro Bowl-caliber player, but he’s still a quality performer, and a play for him to take over at right tackle, while re-signing Duane Brown this offseason, could go a long way toward assuaging Wilson’s concerns about his protection.”

ALL the latest Seahawks news straight to your inbox! Join the Heavy on Seahawks newsletter here!

Brown an Immediate Upgrade Over Seahawks Tackles

According to Pro Football Focus, Brown’s 81.2 pass blocking grade is the best of his career. In fact, he ranks 13th among all starting tackles in the league. For perspective, the Seahawks’ starting tackles, Duane Brown (72.0) and Brandon Shell (67.6) rank far below Brown’s play.

Wilson’s sack percentage of 7.6% was the eighth-worst among all starting quarterbacks in the league. And it’s not a one-year occurrence — Wilson’s sack percentage of 7.8% was the fifth-worst in the league last season.

Keeping Wilson upright and lessening the amount of blows he takes is absolutely key in making sure that he’s happy. And acquiring a former Pro Bowl tackle could ensure that Wilson remains in Seattle for 2022.

Carroll on Wilson: ‘He’s Our Quarterback’

As far as what head coach Pete Carroll wants moving forward, it’s Wilson as his starting quarterback moving forward.

Following the Seahawks’ dramatic 38-30 win over the playoff-bound Arizona Cardinals, Carroll spoke of his desire to keep Wilson as his quarterback.

“Yeah, he’s our quarterback,” he said on Monday on 710 ESPN Seattle. “Of course. I do think that. Yeah, I do think that. And he’s on our team.”

And despite a 7-10 season, Carroll believes the Seahawks aren’t far away from being a Super Bowl contender.

“I think it’s right there. I mean, I wouldn’t want to play us right now if I was another team,” Carroll said. “I think we have the elements that make you really dangerous that you can’t pinpoint where you’ve got to stop us … I think it’s really an exciting time for us. I’m really pleased that we finished with a real clear illustration of who we are.”