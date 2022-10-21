Seahawks Update WR Tyler Lockett’s Status After Not Practicing

Wide receiver Tyler Lockett has missed a game because of injury just once in his 8-year NFL career. But that could possibly change on October 23.

After not practicing all week, the Seattle Seahawks listed Lockett officially as questionable for the Week 7 matchup against the Los Angeles Chargers.

Lockett, along with cornerback Sidney Jones, are the Seattle players listed as questionable for the game on October 23. Cornerback Artis Burns, wide receiver Penny Hart and guard Gabe Jackson are all officially doubtful to play. Seattle also ruled out cornerback Isaiah Dunn.

Updated Seahawks practice report. Sidney Jones (groin) added to the questionable list. pic.twitter.com/BzFbncSQSM — Dugar, Michael-Shawn (@MikeDugar) October 21, 2022

Lockett has been on the injury report since heading into Week 6. But he played last week and showed up big, scoring his first two touchdowns of the season.

The veteran wide receiver leads the Seahawks with 34 catches and 423 receiving yards this season.

Lockett’s Impeccable History of Playing Almost Every Week

It hasn’t been since 2016 that Lockett missed a game because of an injury. He suffered a broken right tibia and fibula in Week 16 against the Arizona Cardinals during 2016. The Seahawks placed him on injured reserve, and he missed the season finale.

Other than that, Lockett has missed only one other game in his NFL career. That other game Lockett missed was when he was placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list in Week 15 last year.

With that kind of track record, one has to assume Lockett is likely playing in Week 7 versus the Chargers, especially when considering he played through the hamstring injury in Week 6 and racked up 104 yards.

Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll sounded confident in front of the media on October 21 that Lockett would play.

Tyler Lockett has “really good” chances of playing Sunday, Pete Carroll says. Tyler didn’t practice this week, move that was precautionary, Pete says. — Dugar, Michael-Shawn (@MikeDugar) October 21, 2022

Still, Lockett’s status is worth monitoring heading into the weekend.

If Lockett can’t play, the Chargers can shift their coverage focus on Pro Bowl receiver DK Metcalf. Should Lockett be out, that would mean the Seahawks counting on wide receiver Dee Eskidge, tight end Noah Fant and the team’s other secondary passing weapons to play a bigger role.

Lockett’s Relationship With Geno Smith

Unfortunately for Lockett, his lunch-pail mentality of showing up to work and producing regularly doesn’t seem to get him much attention nationally. Despite three 1,000-yard seasons, he’s never been voted to the Pro Bowl as a wide receiver.

But his quarterback sure seems to appreciate him.

“For a real-estate agent, guys are probably underestimating him,” said Smith during his press conference on October 20. “He’s one of the better receivers at getting separation I’ve been around.

“He’s fast. He’s probably faster than people think. He’s savvy, he knows the coverages, he knows how to get open, when to get open.

Smith continued: “Tyler is definitely one of my favorite teammates, and he just does a great job every single week.”

The real estate reference is Smith teasing Lockett for earning his real estate agent license this past offseason. With that joke and what else Smith had to say about Lockett, it’s pretty clear the two have a great relationship both on and off the field.

Those comments also confirm just how much the Seahawks would miss Lockett if he had to sit out Week 7.

Assuming Lockett does play, he will be aiming to record his fifth straight game with at least 5 catches and 75 receiving yards. He’s currently on pace to post his fourth consecutive season with more than 70 receptions and 1,000 receiving yards.