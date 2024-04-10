Seahawks $30 Million WR Sends Strong Message on Trade Rumors

The Seattle Seahawks are undergoing sweeping changes under new head coach Mike Macdonald. Under the new regime, rumors swirled that wide receiver Tyler Lockett could become a cap casualty.

Lockett, who signed a four-year, $69 million extension with the Seahawks, still had two years and $34 million left on his deal. His cap hit in 2024 was $26.895 million. However, Lockett’s cap hit fell to $18.5 million when he agreed to a two-year, $29.6 million restructured deal in March.

Trade rumors popped up after Lockett’s new contract was announced. However, the veteran’s cap hit in 2025 Lockett is $30.8 million, making it extremely difficult for Seattle to unload the 31-year-old. Speaking to reporters on Wednesday, April 10, Lockett addressed his new contract and left with a strong final message.

“Lockett ended his press conference by saying he doesn’t want to see any more articles suggesting he be traded,” The Athletic’s Mike Dugar posted.

Tyler Lockett restructured his deal last month, lowering his base pay in exchange for guarantees that secured his immediate future with the Seahawks. It also gave him the chance to make most of the money back in incentives. “Seattle is home,” he said today of the restructure. pic.twitter.com/fwfRTL2iQG — Brady Henderson (@BradyHenderson) April 10, 2024

Lockett, Seahawks third-round pick from the 2015 NFL draft, explained why he agreed to a contract restructure. “I think for me, Seattle is home,” Lockett told reporters. Obviously, it’s a business. So, you gotta kinda look and see what’s good for them and see what’s good for yourself, as well.”

The restructure cleared approximately $8 million in cap space in 2024. “I try not to get too much into the contract because I’m still in a blessed situation.”

While it may seem like a pay cut, ESPN’s Brady Henderson pointed out, “The reworked deal provides him security for this coming season in the form of the nearly $13 million in guarantees, and it gives him the chance to earn all the money he was scheduled to make over the next two seasons if he hits his incentives.”

The All-Pro was also excited to hear how much Seahawks general manager John Schneider still wanted him on the team. “At the end of the day, every player just wants to feel appreciated,” Lockett said.

“Believe it or not, as you get older, sometimes things change. And people might view you different… But [Schneider] still believes in me, that I can still do a lot of great things.”

Tyler Lockett Is Still Playing at Elite Level at Age 31

Tyler Lockett, the longest-tenured #Seahawks player amid all that’s new: “I’m grateful being on the same team for nine years, going on to year 10. “Did I ever think I would play 10 years? No.” pic.twitter.com/UKhrxmgql6 — Gregg Bell (@gbellseattle) April 10, 2024



While Lockett’s stats took a hit after the Seahawks drafted wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba, he was still a major contributor on offense.

The Kansas State alum, who recorded over 1,000 yards for the past four seasons, didn’t reach that mark in 2023. While splitting targets with Smith-Njigba and DK Metcalf, Lockett still registered 79 receptions for 894 yards and 5 touchdowns.

“I’m grateful being on the same team for nine years, going on to year 10,” Lockett said, per The News Tribune’s Gregg Bell. “Did I ever think I would play 10 years? No.” As for his goals this season, “I haven’t thought that far. At this point, we’ve got to know the playbook.”

Seahawks News: Tyler Lockett Addressed His Retirement Plan Last Season

Speaking to reporters in November 2025, Lockett admitted that his original goal was to play for eight years and retire at age 30. With Lockett turning 32 in September, the Pro Bowler clearly had a change of heart.

“I’m going to keep playing as long as god can let me play,” Lockett said. “I know they talk about how it’s a young man’s game, blah blah blah… But I’m just gonna go out there, keep trying to be me. Keep trying to play at a high level. Try to be there for my teammates, [and] continue to create those relationships.

“Because at one point, the game is going to end for me. And it’s just a matter of when. But I don’t want it to end too short where I’m like, ‘Man, I could’ve kept playing.’ You can’t go back and play again. So, I might as well see how far I can take it.”