Seahawks Coach Wants Bigger Workload for Surprising Player

The Seattle Seahawks will have plenty of offensive weapons for the 2022 season, with a handful of players competing for snaps at the tight end position. However, offensive coordinator Shane Waldron singled out one tight end who he hopes can get some more opportunities to shine this year.

Waldron made a radio appearance on Seattle Sports 710AM to talk about the offense after the NFL draft. While talking about the tight end position, Waldron made sure to single out 25-year-old Will Dissly as someone he wants to see get more chances next season.

“I know Gerald had his most productive season to date, but Will I’d love to see get a few more opportunities, and I think the key word there is more opportunities, (which) comes from more plays,” Waldron said. “And I think for us as an offense as a whole, we had the chance to be really explosive last year in terms of those big plays, we had a chance at times to produce points, but overall big picture, we didn’t run enough plays, we didn’t execute well enough on third down.”

Will Dissly Hoping to Live Up to Contract Extension

Dissly was selected in the fourth round of the 2018 NFL Draft after a respectable college career with the Washington Huskies. He had an immediate impact as a rookie, catching three passes for 105 yards and a touchdown in his NFL debut against the Denver Broncos.

Things went south quickly, however. Just a few games into his rookie year, Dissly suffered a season-ending patellar tendon injury. He had only played in four games before his rookie campaign had to be shut down, catching eight passes for 156 yards and a pair of scores.

Dissly’s sophomore campaign ended on a similar note. After catching four touchdown passes in the first six games of the season, Dissly suffered a torn achilles that once again ended his year prematurely.

The Seahawks tight end hasn’t had the same impact despite staying healthy the past couple of seasons. However, the Seahawks had enough faith in Dissly to take a big step forward in 2022 and beyond that they offered him a three-year contract extension worth $24 million this offseason. The contract was considered baffling by some, but coaches like Waldron feel like he could be in for a big year.

Seattle’s Crowded Tight End Room

Waldron may be wanting to get Dissly more opportunities this year, but the former fourth-round pick will have competition at the tight end position he will have to battle it out against in training camp if he wants to get consistent snaps.

Former Broncos tight end Noah Fant was acquired in the trade for Russell Wilson, and as a former first-round pick he will be looking to have a big impact in Seattle’s offense right away.

On the bright side for Dissly, fellow tight end Gerald Everett is now with the Los Angeles Chargers. The 27-year-old had a much bigger workload than Dissly in 2021, catching 48 passes for 478 yards and four touchdowns. That target share will be up for grabs between Dissly and Fant.

The Seahawks will likely be trying to utilize both Dissly and Fant, especially with any of their two-tight end sets. Still, if Dissly wants to become a top playmaker for this offense, he’ll need to make some waves in the preseason, regardless of how Waldron feels about him.