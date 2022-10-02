Seahawks Playmaker Sounds off on Quarterback Questions

Despite plenty of questions throughout the offseason, Geno Smith is proving the Seattle Seahawks right as the veteran has been one of the surprises of the NFL through the first month of play. After Seattle’s offense dominated Detroit, Seahawks tight end Will Dissly appeared to throw a bit of shade at Russell Wilson while voicing his support for Smith. Disney implored people to “stop talking about that guy” referring to Wilson without mentioning his name.

“Listen, man, it’s week four,” Dissly told The News Tribune’s Gregg Bell in an October 2, 2022 postgame interview. “Let’s stop talking about that guy. Geno Smith has done a great job. I appreciated him in the media telling how good the O-line did.

“…Geno was poised and got us in the right play calls. It was just up to us to go out and execute.”

Smith had his best performance while wearing a Seahawks uniform leading the team to a road win against Detroit in Week 4. The signal-caller threw for 320 yards and two touchdowns while completing more than 76% of his passes. Perhaps the most important stat to head coach Pete Carroll, Smith did not have a turnover against the Lions. The veteran also added 49 rushing yards and a TD on the ground.

Smith’s 77.3% completion rate is the highest of any NFL starting quarterback. The Seahawks quarterback also ranks seventh with 1,037 total passing yards.

Carroll: ‘Geno Played Spectacular Football’

Geno Smith in Week 4: 🟢 23/30

🟢 320 passing yards

🟢 49 rushing yards

🟢 3 total TDs

🟢 132.6 passer rating pic.twitter.com/WvvhfJeFTi — PFF SEA Seahawks (@PFF_Seahawks) October 2, 2022

Carroll may have left the door open for a quarterback competition heading into Week 1, but Smith appears to have a firm grip on the QB1 spot. The Seahawks coach gushed over Smith noting the veteran “played spectacular football” in Detroit.

“Geno played spectacular football, spectacular football,” Carroll told reporters after the Seahawks’ topped the Lions. “Not just the throwing and the catching, but the command of the game and running the whole show. He did an incredible job, and he ran the ball too for 50 yards or something.

“So, fantastic day. I don’t know how you can do a whole lot more, play a whole lot better than that.”

Smith may have surprised a lot of people, but it appears to be business as usual for the Seattle QB1. The quarterback took to Twitter to celebrate another win.

“HAWKS WIN! On [to] the next!” Smith said in a series of October 2 tweets. “…Spoke some things into the universe and they appeared!”

The Seahawks Are Giving Up the Third-Most Points in the NFL

Geno Smith is playing great football for the #Seahawks, 55-yarder to DK Metcalf. Smith already leads the league in completion % and is also 12 of 14 today for 170 yards and 2 TDs, 0 INTs. pic.twitter.com/DsnczN5mn0 — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) October 2, 2022

The Seahawks defensive performance has been far more concerning through four weeks. Seattle is giving up 28.8 points per contest, the third worst in the league. The Seahawks are allowing the second-most rushing yards at 428 per game and fifth-highest passing yards at 275 per outing.

It was Smith’s massive performance against Detroit that prevented Seattle from dropping to 1-3 to start the season. Carroll admitted the Seahawks defense has “a lot of work to do.”

“I’m gonna get after the film and see what happened and we’ll just keep working,” Carroll added. “We got a lot of work to do.”