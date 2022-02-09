Seahawks Land ‘Best Player’ of Senior Bowl in New Mock Draft

T

eams with losing records rarely enter the offseason without several needs. The Seattle Seahawks are no exception this year, and the team will have to fill those needs without a first-round pick because of the Jamal Adams trade two years ago.

But Seattle has six other draft selections, including four before pick No. 108. Drafting quality players with those selections will be key to the Seahawks rebounding quickly in 2022.

In a new mock draft from Seahawks Maven on Sports Illustrated, reporter Corbin K. Smith has the Seahawks focused on filling their top needs with the team’s first four picks. In the second round at No. 41 overall, Smith has the Seahawks selecting Boston College offensive lineman Zion Johnson.

Drafting an offensive lineman who played college football on the opposite side of the country might not move the needle for many Seahawks fans. But Johnson received rave reviews from ESPN analysts for his performance in the Senior Bowl. ESPN’s Todd McShay went as far as to write “he was the best player” of Senior Bowl week.

It’s been almost a decade since the Seahawks had one of the best offensive lines in the NFL. The team grades from Pro Football Focus ranked Seattle’s offensive line during the 2021 season in the bottom half of the league, including 26th in pass blocking.

The Seahawks offensive front particularly struggled in the middle. Center Ethan Pocic was the team’s top interior lineman, and his PFF player grade ranked 47th out of the 104 interior linemen with at least 500 snaps last season. Starting Seahawks guards Gabe Jackson and Damien Lewis received PFF grades ranking them 65th and 80th, respectively, among the same 104 interior linemen.

With that in mind, a center or guard landing with the Seahawks in a mock draft can hardly be a surprise. Johnson, though, is a quality pick that fills that long-term need.

“Quickly finding his way into the starting lineup at left guard, the 6-foot-3, 314-pound blocker earned All-ACC recognition each of the past three seasons, including in 2020 as a starter at left tackle for the Eagles,” wrote Smith. “Further displaying his versatility, he performed well at center during the Senior Bowl, adding another feather to his cap heading towards the draft.

“A physical run blocker with sound technique who also excels off the field, Johnson would be a wise pick for the Seahawks to fill a major void in the middle of their offensive line long term.”

Versatility is an important trait in any NFL draft pick, and Johnson has that in spades. NFL.com analyst Lance Zierlein writes “he’s clearly an interior blocker at the next level,” but the Seahawks could draft him as a future starter at center or guard.

Todd McShay Very High on Zion Johnson

Perhaps the biggest worry for the Seahawks if they are targeting Johnson is whether he’ll still be available in the second round. After a very strong Senior Bowl in early February, his draft stock may rise in the weeks heading into the draft.

ESPN draft analyst Todd McShay was highly complimentary of Johnson even before the Senior Bowl, having the Boston College offensive lineman ranked among his top 32 players, including the best-available guard, in the middle of November.

Then Johnson had an excellent performance at the Senior Bowl too.

“Johnson was not only the best interior lineman this week. In my eyes, he was the best player,” wrote McShay. “I watched some elite pass-rush prospects bull-rush linemen and drive them back. They would try the same moves on Johnson, and it wasn’t working. His tape is outstanding, and he was terrific in Mobile.”

“But regardless of where he ends up playing, he is as safe as can be as a prospect, with little missing outside of a set position. Johnson is probably an early Day 2 pick, but it wouldn’t surprise me if a team fell in love with his versatility and took him in the late-first round.”

The Seahawks currently possess the ninth pick in the second round.