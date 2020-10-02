Sergino Dest Causes a Stir at Barcelona Unveiling [WATCH]

Sergino Dest was officially unveiled as a Barcelona player at the Camp Nou on Friday after completing his move from Eredivisie side Ajax.

The 19-year-old underwent the usual traditions demand by his new club. He was presented at a news conference and asked questions from reporters and was then taken on to the pitch to show off a few skills in front of the press.

Except things did not go entirely to plan for the club’s latest signing:

However, he did manage to salvage some pride with a neat trick:

Yet Dest is certainly not the first Barcelona player to fail to impress when it comes to indulging the press with a few kick-ups. Brazilian midfielder Paulinho famously struggled when he was unveiled as a Barcelona player.

Paulinho scored more LaLiga goals for Barcelona than he managed kick-ups in his presentation ceremony. What a bizarre transfer. 🙃 pic.twitter.com/gMW0xGpkCm — Squawka News (@SquawkaNews) July 8, 2018

Striker Martin Braithwaite is another player who struggled to show off his skills and took to social media afterwards to poke fun at his initial attempt:

THIS is how it was meant to go… 😂 pic.twitter.com/i47q31usCG — Martin Braithwaite (@MartinBraith) March 20, 2020

Dest Hoping To Make Debut Against Sevilla

Dest has been handed the No. 2 shirt at Barcelona and will be hoping to make his debut on Sunday when the Catalan giants take on Sevilla at the Camp Nou.

If the teenager does feature in the game he will make history by becoming the first American to play for Barcelona in a competitive match.

Dest told the news conference he was proud to be at the club and was hopeful he could feature for the first team as soon as possible.

“It means a lot to me because I’m the first American to wear this jersey and I feel very honored. “I really want to get started to play in his team because this is a dream club for me, a dream come true. I’m really looking forward to working with my team-mates. “If I could play against Sevilla on Sunday, it would be great. I want to start playing as soon as possible.”

Sunday’s game will be Barcelona’s third match in a week after a hectic start to the season which means manager Ronald Koeman could be tempted to rotate. Sergi Roberto has started Barca’s first two games at right-back, but Dest will now provide serious competition for the 28-year-old.

