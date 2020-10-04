Sergino Dest Talks Meeting Lionel Messi for the 1st Time

New Barcelona signing Sergino Dest has been talking about the first time he met up with captain Lionel Messi at the Camp Nou.

The 19-year-old has just arrived from Ajax on a five-year deal and told Dutch television channel NOS about his first impressions of the Argentina international.

“I saw everyone today. Messi too. He doesn’t speak English but it was very special to meet him. If I’m honest, I don’t know what he said to me but whilst we were both smiling, everything must be good, right?” he said.

Dest also spoke again about how it was an easy decision to move to Barcelona once he heard the club were interested in bringing him to the Camp Nou.

“I chose Barcelona because I’ve always dreamed about playing for Barça. Ronaldinho is my idol and a legend at this club. When I heard about Barça’s interest, I didn’t need to think twice.”

Barcelona have splashed out €21 million ($24m) plus €5m ($4m) in variables to land the talented teenager. He will wear the No. 2 shirt at Barca and replaces Portugal international Nelson Semedo in the squad.

Dest to Make Barcelona Debut?

Dest is in Ronald Koeman’s 23-man squad for Sunday’s match against Sevilla and could make his debut. There had been some uncertainty over whether he would be granted permission to play, but Barcelona have confirmed he has been registered for the match in time.

📝 @sergino_dest has been registered for @LaLigaEN, and will be available for tonight’s match. pic.twitter.com/9KiUtjuOSg — FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) October 4, 2020

However, the new arrival may have to make do with a place on the bench against Sevilla. Sergi Roberto is expected to continue at right-back and scored in the 3-0 win over Celta Vigo last time out.

Manager Ronald Koeman warned Roberto that he does now face competition for his place from the USMNT starlet when he spoke about his new signing in his pre-match press conference on Saturday.

“I see him [Dest] as a starter but there is competition. Roberto is doing well in the team. We are winning, and the players who come in have to provide competition. For sure he’s a player for the future but it’s not that he won’t play. He has the quality. If he needs to play tomorrow I’m not afraid about that. “He’s a really good player. He has this image that we want to give: changing things, having young players, focusing on the future of the club. He’s not even 20, he’s played a lot of matches at a top tier club, he’s very competent, very confident on the right and the left. And we’re going to put him to good use, not just defensively but also in the offence because he has great quality.”

Barcelona have had issues at right-back ever since Dani Alves departed. Semedo left after failing to make the position his own in his three years at the club, and Dest is the latest player who will be hoping to nail down the position.

