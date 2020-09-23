Utah Jazz Star Boldly Predicts Brooklyn Nets— Steve Nash Future [LOOK]

The Brooklyn Nets turned heads when they hired Steve Nash as their next head coach.

An eight-time NBA All-Star, Nash was the 15th pick in the 1996 NBA draft out of Santa Clara.

The hiring of Nash surprised many because it had been widely speculated that San Antonio Spurs head coach, Gregg Popovich was the primary target in their coaching search.

“I was surprised,” Utah Jazz point guard Emmanuel Mudiay told me on the Heavy Live With Scoop B Show.

“Only because it came out of nowhere.”

Mudiay appeared on the along with his brother, Jean-Michel Mudiay while promoting his nonprofit Emmanuel Mudiay Foundation, which focuses on the uplifting single parents and children and feeding communities across the globe.

Steve Nash’s connection with Nets star, Kevin Durant was forged during Nash’s stint as a consultant for the Golden State Warriors.

Nash and Kyrie Irving connected during their playing days when Irving was a member of the Cleveland Cavaliers and Nash played for the Phoenix Suns and Los Angeles Lakers, respectively.

Through the years, Irving also participated in Nash’s soccer tournaments with Irving in years past.

“Nobody saw that coming,” said Mudiay.

“Like, NOBODY saw that coming; except the Brooklyn Nets.

“I’m pretty sure there was a lot of influence with that decision, but there was a reason why they wanted that guy there so… and I think Steve was a great player there’s no doubt about that and we’ve never seen him coach and now we’re about to see him how he is as a coach.”

A two-time league MVP, Steve Nash is a seven-time All-NBA selection and was named the NBA’s Most Valuable Player twice while playing for the Phoenix Suns.Nash was also a star on the Dallas Mavericks alongside Dirk Nowitzki from 1999-2004. The duo propelled the Mavs to 60 wins in 2002-03. The farthest that duo went was a Western Conference finals appearance that year where they lost to the eventual NBA champion San Antonio Spurs.

Appearing on the Joe Budden Podcast this week, Kevin Durant says he’s excited to play basketball. “I’m in a stage now where we’re just hooping every day,” he said.

“I feel good waiting for next season to get back,” said Durant. And in an auspicious sign, when Durant was asked if they were going full contact and 5-on-5, he confirmed they were.

“We play 4-on-4, 5-on-5. I’m working out every day. I feel like myself, like a player,” Durant said, before cautioning, “I’ve got a long ways to go, though.”