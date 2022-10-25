Bucs Get Promising News About Former Pro Bowler

Amid a slew of injuries, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers saw a sliver of hope with former Pro Bowl defensive end Akiem Hicks returning from a foot injury.

Hicks showed up as a limited participant in practice for Monday and Tuesday after missing his fifth-consecutive game in a Week 7 loss to Carolina. He injured his foot during a Week 2 win at New Orleans and hasn’t played since.

Whether or not Hicks will play against Baltimore on Thursday in Week 8 remains unknown. He wouldn’t tip his cap either way.

“Super close,” Hicks told reporters via Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times. “Can’t say, but super close.”

It couldn’t come soon enough for the Bucs, a team that’s 1-4 without Hicks on the field after a 2-0 start with him in the trenches as Stroud noted. Hicks tallied four tackles and a quarterback hit in those wins at Dallas and New Orleans.

“It stinks. It’s unfortunate,” Hicks said via Stroud. “It’s a hurdle I have to overcome. It not being my first and probably not my last, it’s something you have to push through, as typical as that sounds. But I will say this: Every one is a challenge. Every time. For guys that have long careers, anytime you’re down, it’s a frustration, it’s a mental battle as well as a physical battle.”

That physical battle has taken a toll for the Bucs with injuries on both sides of the ball this season. Two other defensive starters plus cornerback Sean Murphy-Bunting (quad) didn’t practice Monday and Tuesday due to injuries, per the Bucs injury report. Safety Antoine Winfield Jr. likely won’t play due to concussion protocol, and cornerback Carlton Davis III remains out with a hip injury.

Akiem Hicks practiced again. Shaq Mason returned. Russell Gage was out there, but unsure if he participated. Evans, Godwin & Julio had helmets. No Carlton Davis, SMB, Luke Goedeke, Cam Brate or Antoine Winfield Jr. K.J. Britt had a walking boot on his right foot. #Bucs pic.twitter.com/skt4rEQKN1 — PewterReport (@PewterReport) October 25, 2022

“It’s life, right? As far as having ups and downs,” Hicks said. “Whether you’re in the NFL or you’re working down the street, you’re going to have ups and downs. We’re just fortunate — sometimes it’s an unfortunate spot that we get put into — it’s all broadcast. That’s the only difference between me and my brother and the guy that works at Kinkos. That’s it.”

“There’s real life stuff that goes on outside of here as far as your family,” Hicks added. “Health. Sickness. People passing. Like, there’s real life hurdles that come along with it, but with the camera, it just gets magnified. Everybody is going through the same stuff.”

Bucs’ K.J. Britt Goes on Injured Reserve

Second-year inside linebacker K.J. Britt became the Bucs to go on injured reserve on Tuesday. Britt exited the game at Carolina due to an ankle injury and didn’t practice Monday and Tuesday.

A former fifth-round pick, Britt played in all seven games with all of his snaps coming on special teams, a team-high of 141 snaps per Buccaneers.com’s Scott Smith. Britt’s absence leaves the Bucs with one reserve at inside linebacker, Olakunle Fatukasi, Smith noted.

Tampa Bay can sign an additional player to the 53-man roster with Britt on IR. The Bucs “did not announce a corresponding move” on Tuesday, Smith wrote.

Offensive Injuries Abound for Bucs

The Bucs offense faces its share of injuries with two starters out and another five in limited participation.

Tight end Cameron Brate (neck) and guard Luke Goedeke (foot) didn’t practice Monday and Tuesday. Wide receiver Russell Gage (hamstring) didn’t practice both days, too, but the Bucs got some good news on the receiver front.

Julio Jones (knee) had limited participation at practice on Tuesday after missing the past three games. Mike Evans, who hurt his ankle at Carolina, had limited participation Tuesday, and rookie tight end Ko Kieft (ankle) also had limited participation.

Bucs guard Shaq Mason also has an ankle injury, and he practiced in limited capacity on Tuesday.