Antonio Brown Moves in With Buccaneers Star: Report

New Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Antonio Brown is once again roommates with Tom Brady, per Fox Sports’ Jay Glazer. This is not the first time Brown moved in with Brady as the duo tried it in New England, but it was short-lived as the receiver was released by the Patriots after playing just one game.

Glazer reported Brady is taking responsibility for Brown and doing all he can to ensure the receiver takes advantage of another NFL opportunity. Brady has been helping Brown learn the Bucs playbook, while also adjusting to living in a new city.

“As far as getting caught up on the game plan, how about this? He actually has a leg up,” Glazer said on Fox NFL Sunday, via NBC Sports Boston. “Because he has actually been staying at Tom Brady’s house, and Tom has actually been helping him off the field as well, lining him up for people to help him, including people like Tony Robbins.”

A.B. & Bruce Arians Are Back on Good Terms

Glazer also added that Brown is back on good terms with Buccaneers head coach Bruce Arians. The two have had their battles since they were together in Pittsburgh, but Arians has sung the receiver’s praises as Brown continues to be in the honeymoon stage of his stay in Tampa. During his Week 8 press conference, Arians noted the two had a “good conversation” and praised Brown for being in “fantastic” shape.

“It went real well,” Arians told ESPN. “He and I had a good conversation this morning. He’ll be ready to go next week and in good shape.”



Bucs Offensive Coordinator Byron Leftwich on Brown: ‘I think He’ll Fit Right Into Our Locker Room’

From Brady to Arians, Brown is getting support from throughout the Bucs organization including offensive coordinator Byron Leftwich. The Buccaneers assistant discussed his relationship with Brown and expressed confidence that the receiver would “fit right into” the team’s culture.

“What gives me confidence is really [that] I know him,” Leftwich said, per USA Today. “I’ve known him since he was a kid. I just have confidence that he loves the game of football and I just know what type of player he is. I know how much he loves the game of football. Obviously, you can’t control anything else but the football aspect of it. I love what we have here as a team. I love our locker room. I think our locker room will be great for him. I think he’ll fit right into our locker room. I think we’ve got the right type of guys on this team all across the board that will help him, and whoever along the way, to have our mind focused on doing what we need to do to just win football games.”

Brady Is Reportedly Moving Out of Derek Jeter’s House Into a New Waterfront Home

Brady and his family were renting Derek Jeter’s Tampa area waterfront home, but the Yankees legend put his house on the market for $29 million. According to TMZ, Brady is in the process of purchasing a new home in Clearwater, just outside Tampa.

It is unclear if Brown is living in Jeter’s pad with Brady, or if the Buccaneers quarterback has already moved into their new home. Brady’s new waterfront house comes with a $7.5 million price tag but includes a private gym, theater room, media center and has an elevator, per TMZ. Sounds like there is plenty of room for a former Pro Bowl wide receiver.

