Buccaneers Make Final Decision on Antonio Brown’s Future

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers made a quick decision on Antonio Brown’s future after the star receiver took his jersey and pads off during the team’s win over the New York Jets. A shirtless Brown ran into the locker room with just over two minutes remaining in the third quarter after a sideline outburst.

Arians declined to elaborate on the incident with Brown only to say that the wideout is no longer with the team, indicating that the Buccaneers will release the playmaker.

“He is no longer a Buc, alright?” Arians remarked during his postgame press conference. “That’s the end of the story. Let’s talk about the guys that went out there and won the game.”

Later a reporter referenced Brown walking off the field as part of a crazy week, and Arians emphasized that the receiver was just “one player.” Arians did provide a bit more context on Brown noting that he was already on a pitch count likely related to his previous ankle injury.

Arians on A.B.: ‘When He Came Back to Us, He Was a Model Citizen’

Brown was already on thin ice after receiving a three-game suspension from the league for falsifying vaccination documents. Arians opted to give Brown another chance after the suspension citing the trust the receiver built up with the organization since arriving in Tampa last October.

“When you and I talked last year, we were talking on old experiences with Antonio,” Arians told NBC Sports’ Peter King on December 27. “When he came back to us, he was a model citizen. There was a new history. I really loved the way he tried to fit in, worked his way in and gave us everything he had to go to the Super Bowl. My whole attitude on him changed. I saw him trying to be a better human being. So I’ve got a totally different relationship than when it was when you and I talked last year.”

Brown Was Benched by the Bucs Prior to His Outburst

Buccaneers sideline reporter T.J. Rives reported that Brown’s reaction came after being benched by Arians. It is unclear what prompted the Buccaneers to keep Brown sidelined or if it was related to the “pitch count” Arians referenced.

“As we just said on #GoBucs radio Antonio Brown was benched by Coach Bruce Arians before taking off his shoulder pads and jersey and throwing them down on the bench,” Rives tweeted on January 2. “He’s gone to lockerrom on his own.”