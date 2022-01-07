Antonio Brown Hints at Joining New Team Prior to Bucs Release

Antonio Brown may have burned bridges with his fourth NFL team in just three years, but it doesn’t look like he’s retiring any time soon.

The former Tampa Bay Buccaneers receiver was officially released by the team on Thursday, January 6. The release comes days after Brown sparked headlines with his sideline incident versus the New York Jets. Brown was seen taking off his pads on the sideline before exiting the game late in the third quarter. The exit came following a disagreement with head coach Bruce Arians.

Just prior to being released by the Buccaneers, Brown addressed a question — he was paid to do so on Cameo — regarding the future of the Minnesota Vikings. In the process of doing so, Brown indicated he’s still trying to figure out his team and his situation moving forward.

“I would love to have an opinion to tell you what the Vikings should do with Kirk Cousins, Mike Zimmer, their offense and their defense, but man, I’m trying to figure out my team, my squad, what I’m doing, where I’m going,” Brown said. “So, SKOL nation, I would tell you how to fix the Vikings is to call Mike Zimmer and let Mike Zimmer figure it out. He’s the best of the best. You guys are in good hands.”

AB Indicates He’ll Return for 2022 Season

The 36-second clip seems to go hand-in-hand with Brown’s statement released on Wednesday, January 5. Brown not only explains what exactly transpired during his sideline disagreement with Arians, but he goes in-depth regarding the severity of his ankle injury — along with his plans to play following ankle surgery.

Via Adam Schefter of ESPN:

“Once my surgery is complete, I’ll be back to 100% and looking forward to next season. Business gonna be BOOMIN!,” said Brown.

Brown’s Other Possible NFL Options

Considering Brown left on unfriendly terms with the Pittsburgh Steelers, Las Vegas Raiders and New England Patriots over recent years, it’s safe to rule those teams out as possible candidates to sign the 33-year-old receiver.

However, Brown could have a number of options in the free agency market. The veteran receiver clearly compliments Vikings head coach Mike Zimmer in his video on Cameo. That could leave a possible destination open in Minnesota.

As far as other teams who have previously expressed interest in signing Brown, the Seattle Seahawks and New Orleans Saints are the most obvious suitors.

Brown is friends with Russell Wilson and the quarterback previously vouched for the receiver when he was a free agent back in October of 2020. In fact, the Seahawks were attempting to sign Brown before he inked a deal with the Buccaneers.

The Saints previously expressed interest in Brown at the end of the 2019 season. In fact, they worked him out and Brown “blew away the Saints” during his workout. In fact, Schefter reported back in December of 2019 that the Saints didn’t sign Brown due to his off-the-field issues.

Via Paul Kasabian of Bleacher Report:

“The Saints worked out Antonio Brown on Friday, and he caught every single thing that was thrown to him,” said Schefter. “He blew away the Saints in the workout, we knew he would.”

As crazy as it sounds right now, Brown’s NFL career may not be over just yet.