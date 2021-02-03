Antonio Brown Breaks Silence on Injury Status for the Super Bowl

Antonio Brown finally opened up about his journey back to the field after limited participation in practice on Wednesday for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers ahead of Super Bowl LV.

Brown, who sustained a knee injury in the Jan. 17 Divisional Round game at New Orleans, expressed gratitude on Wednesday that is getting ready for the Super Bowl per The Athletic’s Greg Auman.

Antonio Brown reiterates that he's "extremely grateful" to have the chance to be preparing for a Super Bowl with his Bucs teammates. — Greg Auman (@gregauman) February 3, 2021

The star wide receiver ironically used a Kansas City Chiefs-like analogy when describing his injury status as the Bucs will face the Chiefs for a second time this season. Brown said the “arrow is pointing up as the week continues to unfold” per Auman.

Antonio Brown, on his knee and recovery: "The arrow is pointing up as the week continues to unfold." — Greg Auman (@gregauman) February 3, 2021

Bucs head coach Bruce Arians said that the swelling in Brown’s knee will need to be observed per WTSP’s Grace Remington.

Bruce Arians says Antonio Brown, Jordan Whitehead and Lavonte David were all limited in practice today. Will check on AB’s knee swelling. Whitehead had a non-contact jersey on “but was flying around looking pretty good.” #GoBucs #SuperBowl — Grace Remington (@GraceRemiWTSP) February 3, 2021

