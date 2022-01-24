Antonio Brown Trolls Bucs After Brutal Playoff Loss

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are going home following their playoff loss to the Los Angeles Rams. And it looks like Antonio Brown has taken notice.

Shortly after the Buccaneers were eliminated by the Rams on a last-second field goal, the former Bucs receiver took to Twitter to send a message to his former team.

The picture is in reference to Brown’s final appearance with the Bucs before his release. The veteran receiver was engaged in a sideline disagreement with head coach Bruce Arians before walking off of the field during the team’s Week 17 matchup versus the New York Jets.

AB’s Comments on the Bucs

Shortly after Brown’s departure from the Bucs, the 33-year-old receiver participated in an interview with the Full Send Podcast, saying Tom Brady needs him to play football.

“To me, a friend is someone who’s got your back,” Brown said on the “Full Send Podcast.” “Not everybody in sports is going to be your friend. Tom Brady’s my friend why? Because I’m a good football player. He needs me to play football. People have different meanings of what friendship is.”

AB also didn’t mince his words on his former head coach Bruce Arians.

“Imagine the guy who you think has your back, who you flew here with to do a mission, and they know your situation, and you get there and you’re battling with them, that he tells you that because you can’t go to war with them, he tells you to get the f–k out of there?” Brown said. “I’m an alpha male. If you discriminate on my public image and my name, at that point, it’s f–k you too professionally.”

Brown has since appeared to soften his stance following the incident, clarifying his comments on Brady.

Via TMZ Sports:

“I love Tom, that’s my guy. Don’t get it twisted,” Brown said. “A lot of words were taken about of substance. Tom is one of my true friends and admits that adversity was there for me. So, don’t get that twisted about Tom Brady. He’s the GOAT, a great player, a great teammate. Don’t let me distractions or what’s going on with me take away from it.”

Whether or not Brown actually has beef towards Brady is uncertain. But his troll job following the Buccaneers’ loss — even if it was meant to be humorous — doesn’t exactly do wonders as far as perception is concerned.

Brady Comments on Future After Loss

It is uncertain whether or not the 44-year-old Brady will return next season.

Although the veteran quarterback has long stated his intention to play until the age of 45, the Bucs’ divisional playoff loss to the Rams could very well go down as his last game ever.

Brady appeared to be non-committal following the loss.

“I haven’t put a lot of thought into it, so you know, we will just take it day by day and kind of see where we are at,” said Brady.

“I was thinking about winning,” he said on his thoughts of possibly playing his last game at Raymond James Stadium. “That’s kind of my mentality — always to go out there and try to win. Give my teammates the best chance to win.”

Brady has one year remaining on his deal. In total, the Buccaneers will have 24 players scheduled to become free agents, meaning the 2022 Buccaneers could look like a drastically different team.