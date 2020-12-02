Antonio Brown Trial Update Impacts Free Agency: Report

Antonio Brown’s recent trial date change impacts his future with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero reported the news via Twitter that Brown’s trial date for the sexual assault and rape civil lawsuit against him moved to Dec. 6-17, 2021. Pelissero added that Brown will become a free agent in March 2021.

A Florida judge has scheduled a trial in the civil case against #Bucs WR Antonio Brown for Dec. 6-17, 2021 — over a year from now. So barring further developments, no disruptions to Brown’s availability this season, nor the start of next season. He’ll be a free agent in March. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) December 1, 2020

Trainor Britney Taylor filed the lawsuit in 2019, accusing Brown of sexual assault in 2017 and 2018. The NFL suspended Brown for eight games for the 2020 season because his alleged actions violate the league’s conduct policy. Brown signed with the Buccaneers in October at the tail end of his suspension.

Bucs coach Bruce Arians said, according to NBC Sports’ Mike Florio, “that the team will defer to the court system in deciding whether Brown should stay on the team” when the trial date was set for Dec. 14-18, 2020. The trial date moving to December 2021 means Brown’s season with the Bucs won’t be interrupted further by the lawsuit. An NFL investigation of his breaking a security camera at his Hollywood luxury home community could lead to a suspension, but that investigation began in late October.

Free Agency Impact

Tampa signing Brown to a one-year $1.6 million dollar contract in October means the Bucs will need to make a decision on him by March 2021 when NFL free agency begins.

Florio noted that the Bucs could consider how Brown does on a deposition before the trial if the deposition occurs before the free agency date. Additionally, the Bucs have to consider the result of the 2021 trial. If Brown gets suspended by the NFL again, the Bucs could lose him late in the 2021 season.

Brown’s on-field performance also factors into what the Bucs will do. He has 20 catches for 168 yards and no touchdowns in his four games with the team. The Bucs also went 1-3 in those games after a 6-2 start to the season.