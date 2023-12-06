Baker Mayfield Humorously Reveals Big Off-Field Miss

During downtime at training camp, Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Baker Mayfield texted a picture of a golden puppy sign he saw at the team hotel, which led to a big surprise.

Mayfield saw a “big brother” his dog when he came home as his wife, Emily, had news — a new baby. The couple officially announced their baby daughter, due in April 2024, on Instagram earlier this week.

“So I was looking around for a puppy, not seeing the ultrasound [photos] and the positive pregnancy test right in front of me,” Mayfield told reporters on Wednesday regarding the expected baby. “So yeah, I was in the doghouse for a little bit on that one.”

“But it was … just complete shock but so blessed obviously,” Mayfield added. “You know that it’s much more to life than just football, so … it’s one of those things we’re extremely happy about.”

Mayfield and his wife originally met in 2017 and got married in 2019. The Buccaneers quarterback is now outnumbered by females in the home, which he joked about.

“I know. Girl dad … be wrapped around her finger. Just completely screwed,” Mayfield said with a smile.

With that said, Mayfield said he got out of the proverbial doghouse quickly.

“I got over the no puppy thing pretty quick,” Mayfield said though admitted he wouldn’t mind another dog. “Oh for me, yes. For Emily, no. Too much running around the house.”

Baker Mayfield Focused on Minimizing Falcons Safety’s Impact

For now, Mayfield will look to minimize Atlanta Falcons safety Jessie Bates III‘s impact in a key Week 14 matchup. The Buccaneers (5-7) need a win over the Falcons (6-6) to pull into a tie for first place in the NFC South.

“I played him a bunch of times when he was in Cincinnati. Extremely smart player … knows how to pattern read, knows how to get everybody else lined up and just always seems to be around the ball making plays on it,” Mayfield said about Bates. “He’s one of those guys you got to know where he’s at at all times.”

“When you’re going through your progression, he’s going to be reading your eyes so have to be smart when you’re moving through the field,” Mayfield added.

Bates has five interceptions, three forced fumbles, seven pass deflections, and 60 solo tackles this season.

First Falcons Loss Still Stings for Buccaneers

Younghoe Koo gets the Falcons to 4-3 with this game winning 51-yard FG Bucs fall to 3-3 🎥 @NFL pic.twitter.com/2njpQWDOvG — SportSociety (@SportSocietyUSA) October 22, 2023

Last time against the Falcons, Mayfield completed 64.3% of his passes for 275 yards and touchdown versus an interception. The Buccaneers fell short 16-13 in the process.

“The first game was a little hard to watch filmwise just going back through it and seeing the improvements that we’ve had,” Mayfield said about the first meeting. “But they presented different issues for us that we had to learn from — some blitz package issues.”

Since that loss, the Buccaneers have scored two or more touchdowns in every game. Tampa Bay also snapped a four-game losing streak in the process and went 2-2 in the past four games. Now, the Buccaneers have the season on the line against the Falcons.

“They’re obviously leading the division,” Mayfield said. “Divisional games are already important, but obviously where we’re at right now [is] extremely important for us and just got to be singular focus on any way we can beat the Falcons.”