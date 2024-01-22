Baker Mayfield Sends 6-Word Message to Buccaneers After Playoff Loss

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers‘ surprising playoff run is officially over.

The Buccaneers came up just short in their divisional round playoff defeat to the Detroit Lions, losing 31-23. Tampa Bay was within striking distance for most of the game, entering halftime tied at 10-all. However, the Lions pulled away in the fourth quarter, leading by as many as 14 points before Tampa Bay made it a one-possession game.

Following the game, Baker Mayfield addressed reporters and sent a strong message to the Buccaneers about what this season meant despite coming up just short of the Super Bowl.

“It was about the self belief,” Mayfield said after the game on Sunday, January 21. “And that’s what this team should be proud of. We weren’t supposed to be here by anyone’s opinion. But we believed in each other and got here. Obviously when you don’t win it all, it’s always a disappointing season. But this group can be proud of a lot we did this year.”

Why Buccaneers’ 2023 Season Is a Success

Based upon the media’s projections for this team before the season started, the Buccaneers were supposed to be one of the worst teams in the NFL. Following the retirement of franchise quarterback Tom Brady and a dead cap bill totaling at least $80 million — the highest of any team in the NFL — the Buccaneers emerged as division champions and defeated the defending NFC champs, the Philadelphia Eagles, in the wild card round.

As ESPN noted back in August, the Buccaneers had the 27th-best betting odds of any team in the NFL at +8000 odds. Not only was Tampa Bay given little chance of winning the Super Bowl, they had the worst odds of any team in the NFC South of winning the division.

While the ending to the Lions game was certainly not the one that the Buccaneers wanted — Mayfield threw an interception to Lions defender Derrick Barnes on a drive with a chance to tie the game — Tampa Bay should certainly feel good about what they accomplished this season.

Considering most pundits had the Buccaneers pegged as the worst team in the NFC South and one of the worst teams in the NFL, Tampa Bay arguably emerged as the most surprising team in the league this season.

Baker Mayfield Addresses Future With Buccaneers

Now that the Buccaneers’ season is over, the topic will shift towards the future of Mayfield.

The 28-year-old quarterback signed a one-year, $4 million deal in the offseason with the hope that he’d be the starting quarterback by beating out Kyle Trask.

He not only emerged as the starting quarterback, he proved that he’s a franchise quarterback by leading Tampa Bay to not only a playoff berth, but a postseason win in the process.

When asked about his future following the game, Mayfield made it clear — he’d love to return to Tampa Bay.

“I would love that,” said Mayfield. “Who knows how it’s going to play out? But I can’t say enough about this organization and the opportunity it gave me this year. Just thankful.”

Prior to the game, NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reported that there’s “mutual’ interest in both sides for a Mayfield return to Tampa Bay.

Considering what he accomplished this season, it’s hard to envision the Buccaneers allowing Mayfield to walk in free agency.