New Proposed Blockbuster Trade Sends Buccaneers Former No. 1 Pick QB

There have been no shortage of quarterbacks who have been linked to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers since Tom Brady announced his retirement. From a Jameis Winston reunion to swinging for the fences with an Aaron Rodgers trade, the Buccaneers have been mentioned as a possible fit for a plethora of star quarterbacks.

Unfortunately, as the offseason rolls on the Buccaneers may begin to realize the number of quarterbacks who are actually available offer the team just a handful of options. One name that the Buccaneers should at least have a discussion with the Browns about a potential trade is former No. 1 pick Baker Mayfield.

The Cleveland signal caller has plenty for the Bucs to be weary about, but he may be the Buccaneers best option for 2022 if the price is right. Mayfield’s trade value is challenging to gauge as the majority of rumors involving the Browns QB1 has Cleveland sending him along with picks for an upgrade at quarterback just as the Rams did when they swapped Jared Goff for Matthew Stafford.

The Buccaneers do not have that to offer but could dangle Kyle Trask as potential intriguing option to compete at quarterback next season. A case can be made that Trask would be in the same tier as Kenny Pickett or Malik Willis if he were in this year’s draft class, a group without a consensus top prospect. Tampa Bay could offer the Browns Trask and a day-three pick to sweeten the deal.

If the Browns do not have an interest in Trask, the Buccaneers could offer a second-round pick along with a future day two selection. The Browns are likely to push for the Buccaneers No. 27 pick in the first round, but there does not appear to be a huge bidding war developing for Mayfield.

ALL the latest Bucs news straight to your inbox! Join the Heavy on Bucs newsletter here!

Join Heavy on Bucs!

Why Would the Buccaneers Have an Interest in Mayfield?





Play



What is the BEST Potential Trade Destination for Baker Mayfield? Times change. Now it seems as though the Cleveland Browns need to move on from Baker Mayfield. Where can Baker land? 2022-01-05T03:27:17Z

Glancing at Mayfield’s numbers from last season, and it is likely difficult for the Buccaneers to generate confidence in the Browns quarterback. Mayfield threw for just 3,010 yards, 17 touchdowns and 13 interceptions in his 14 starts for the Browns in 2021. This also means it could be the perfect time to trade for the quarterback while his value is low.

The case for Mayfield is simple as the quarterback is just one season removed from throwing for 3,563 yards, 26 touchdowns and eight interceptions in 2020. Mayfield led the Browns to a convincing playoff win over the Steelers during the same season before Cleveland suffered a five-point loss to Kansas City. The quarterback also played through what appeared to a painful shoulder injury for much of 2021, which was likely a factor in his limited production.

Buccaneers head coach Bruce Arians has had no shortage of confidence in developing quarterbacks throughout his career. Mayfield has the draft capital of being a highly-touted quarterback and is nearly three years younger than Carson Wentz, another player consistently mentioned as a potential Bucs trade target. Mayfield has only played for the Browns, and a change of scenery could help him reset his NFL career.

The Browns Plan to ‘Examine All Options’ at Quarterback: Report





Play



Discussing the Browns' plans for Baker Mayfield entering the final year of his deal | This Just In Discussing the Browns' plans for Baker Mayfield entering the final year of his deal | This Just In Rob Ninkovich and Jeff Darlington join Max Kellerman on This Just In to break down the state of the Cleveland Browns. #ESPN #NFL ✔️Subscribe to ESPN+ espnplus.com/youtube ✔️ Get the ESPN App: espn.com/espn/apps/espn ✔️Subscribe to ESPN on… 2022-02-28T20:08:37Z

The Browns have continued to publicly vouch for Mayfield, but there are no signs that an extension is on the table for the quarterback. Mayfield is set to play out the final year of his current contract with an $18.8 million salary. Despite their comments, ESPN’s Jake Trotter reported the Browns plan to “examine all options” at quarterback this offseason.

“The Browns publicly have declared that they are moving forward with Mayfield, who is rehabbing from last month’s surgery that repaired the torn labrum in his non-throwing left shoulder,” Trotter detailed on February 10. “Privately, however, the team is sure to examine all options, especially considering the Browns boast a roster that is ready to compete for a Super Bowl now.

“That could include trading for a veteran quarterback. It could also include selecting a quarterback with the No. 13 overall pick in the upcoming NFL draft.”

Mayfield Is a Low-Risk Option With a Reasonable Trade Package

The Buccaneers may have dreams of making a splashier trade for Rodgers, Russell Wilson or Deshaun Watson, but Mayfield is a much more realistic target for Tampa Bay. Winston and Teddy Bridgewater headline an underwhelming free agent quarterback class. Mayfield offers a little more upside than trading for Wentz or Jimmy Garoppolo.

If Tampa is able to land Mayfield for some combination of day-two selections, there is little downside to giving the Browns quarterback a season under center. The best case scenario for the Buccaneers is Mayfield thrives under Arians and offensive coordinator Byron Leftwich.

As Brady showed the last two seasons, the Buccaneers have a win-now roster that is set up for the quarterback to succeed thanks to a plethora of offensive weapons including Mike Evans and Chris Godwin. There is always the chance Mayfield would not work out in Tampa, but the quarterback’s contract allows the Buccaneers to revisit additional quarterback options once again in 2023.