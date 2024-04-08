Buccaneers All-Pro Could Set Record With $125 Million Deal

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have enjoyed having one of the best offensive tackles in the NFL the last four years at a bargain price. Those days will soon be over.

Tampa Bay offensive tackle Tristan Wirfs is in line for a historic payday after he plays out the final year of his rookie contract in 2024, according to The 33rd Team’s Ari Meirov.

“Tristan Wirfs is entering the final year of his deal. He’s going to try to surpass the $25 million per year that (offensive tackle) Laramey Tunsil is getting in Houston,” Meirov said. “He started his career at right tackle (and) was an All-Pro there (then) moved over to left tackle last year. Tampa Bay wanted to see how (that was) going to go… it is time to pay him some huge money. Expect him to go over $25 million per year.”

Houston Texans offensive tackle Laremy Tunsil is the highest-paid at Wirfs’ position after signing a three-year, $75 million contract in March 2023. New York Giants offensive tackle Andrew Thomas signed a five-year, $117.5 million contract with $67 million guaranteed before the 2023 season.

Wirfs will likely look to eclipse both of those deals.

Tristan Wirfs is Already one of Bucs’ All-Time Greats

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers selected Wirfs with the No. 13 overall pick out of Iowa in the 2020 NFL draft and signed him to a 4-year, $16.2 million contract. The franchise picked up the fifth-year option that will pay him $18.2 million in 2024.

Wirfs made the PFWA All-Rookie Team in 2020 and helped lead the Buccaneers to a Super Bowl victory. He followed that with back-to-back NFL All-Pro seasons in 2021 and 2022 and has made the Pro Bowl each of the last three seasons.

Wirfs moved from right tackle to left tackle in 2023 — the premiere position on the offensive line — and was still dominant. In 777 pass-blocking reps, Wirfs graded out at 86 percent, allowed just 24 pressures and was flagged one time, making him just one of four offensive tackles to grade out that high, according to PFF stats.

Wirfs also had some big personal news lately when he and his longtime girlfriend, Meredith Sutton, announced the birth of their son, Julius Patrick Wirfs, on April 3.

Buccaneers Had Big Offseason Signing Free Agents

The Buccaneers have earned praise for their offseason following a somewhat surprising AFC South division title in 2023. General manager signed quarterback Baker Mayfield and wide receiver Mike Evans to new deals while placing the franchise tag on NFL All-Pro safety Antoine Winfield Jr., as well as re-signing linebacker Lavonte David.

Wirfs’ contract could rival Mayfield’s deal, which was for three years and $100 million and could be worth up to $115 million with incentives.

There’s already a template in place for what Wirfs might be looking for. The contract Thomas signed with the Giants before the 2023 season was a record for NFL offensive linemen.

In four seasons, Thomas has made just one All-Pro team — Wirfs has made two — but has yet to make a Pro Bowl. The Giants have also only made the playoffs just once in Thomas’ four seasons, while Wirfs has helped lead the Buccaneers to the playoffs in each of his first four seasons.