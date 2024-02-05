Buccaneers Could Land ‘Polarizing’ Quarterback to Replace Baker Mayfield

If another team spends big to snatch Baker Mayfield away from the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, a hometown hero could fill the void.

That’s Washington quarterback Michael Penix Jr., a Tampa native, and potential first-round NFL Draft prospect. Mayfield meanwhile could seek his highest possible pay in free agency according to SiriusXM NFL Radio co-host Amber Theoharis via JoeBucsFan.com.

Making a move on Penix also another “polarizing” quarterback decision for the Buccaneers. CBS Sports’ Chris Trapasso wrote that Penix is the “most polarizing quarterback prospect” in the draft — or maybe ever.

Trapasso noted that Bruce Feldman of The Athletic said on “The Rich Eisen Show” in January that Penix could go in the first round but also not get picked at all. Penix threw for more than 4,000 yards and 30 touchdowns each of the past two seasons, but he also endured a pair of ACL tears and shoulder injuries in his 6-year college career.

The Buccaneers hold the No. 26 spot in the draft and could grab the former Tampa Bay Tech star in the first round or later if needed.

Michael Penix Jr. Says Tampa ‘Means Everything to Me’

During his time at the Senior Bowl last week, Penix talked about growing up in Tampa.

“It’s home,” Penix told reporters on January 31. “It’s home. I’m originally from Dade City, Florida, 30 minutes north of Tampa. I moved out to Tampa my last two years of high school. Man, that’s home. It’s still home and it means everything.”

“That’s where I grew up, that’s where I came from. This is my background and it’s going to be on my forever. I got it tatted on me. It’s always going to be,” Penix added.

While Penix practiced during the week, he opted out of the game itself. That said, Pro Football Focus’ Trevor Sikkema reported that Penix was the “most impressive quarterback” at the Senior Bowl practices.

“His arm talent was evident from the jump due to the NFL-caliber velocity on his throws,” Sikkema wrote, “and though his wasn’t always accurate, most of his throws were well-placed, and some, like the one above, were absolute beauties.”

Michael Penix Jr. Addresses Injury History

Penix doesn’t shy away from his injury history, and he says that he stayed in college longer to put more quality play on film because of it.

“That’s why I always say I don’t take back anything that I’ve been through,” Penix told SiriusXM NFL Radio on January 31. “I’ve been through a lot of injuries, it was tough at times, but I do feel like it all prepared me and built me into the person and the player I am today because being through that much adversity, especially at a young age, it taught me a lot.”

“It taught me patience, it taught me love for the game, how much I love the game. In those times it can get tough, but I knew I was never going to hang the cleats up and I’m going to continue to keep going,” Penix concluded.