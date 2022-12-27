‘Door Is Open’ for Rob Gronkowski’s NFL Return, Says Insider

Rob Gronkowski’s NFL career may not be over after all.

Just days after Gronkowski shut down a return during the 2022 season, NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport has a more optimistic report on the former Tampa Bay Buccaneers tight end’s football future. As Rapoport noted on Monday, December 26, Gronkowski could reunite with Tom Brady and return during the 2023 season — whether that’s with the Buccaneers or another team.

“Gronk is not going to come back and play for the Bucs this year — he is retired for now,” said Rapoport. “But certainly from my understanding, the door is open for 2023. And of course, Tom Brady — a free agent at the end of this year — the Bucs want him back. But there is the possibility of him going somewhere else , so he doesn’t retire. Wouldn’t be surprised if Gronk followed him wherever he went.”

Gronkowski Has Teams Buzzing Following ‘Bored’ Tweet

The 33-year-old created a stir a few days prior when he tweeted out that he was “kinda bored” on Wednesday, December 21.

It created so much of a stir that two teams contacted him shortly after the tweet. As Rapoport mentions, the Bucs had previously reached out to Gronk over the past several weeks about a return. However, a comeback is not in the cards for the 2022 season.

“Couple teams contacted him, contacted his agent, just to see where he was,” said Rapoport. “Was he willing to un-retire? Turns out the Tampa Bay Buccaneers actually had conversations with Gronk over the course of the past weeks, months, actually going all the way back to training camp to see if he was going to possibly want to un-retire and come back to the team. We learned that it’s not going to be this year.”

The five-time Pro Bowler has already retired twice, having previously done so following the 2018 season with the New England Patriots. Following a one-year hiatus, Gronkowski came out of retirement to join Brady as he signed with the Buccaneers during the 2020 offseason.

The veteran tight end spent two seasons with the Buccaneers, catching 100 passes for 1,425 yards and 13 touchdowns during his stint in Tampa Bay.

Gronkowski’s Agent Previously Hinted at Possible Comeback

While Gronkowski retired once again during the 2022 offseason, his agent, Drew Rosenhaus, left open the door of a possible return.

“It looks like Rob is having a great time without football. It looks like he’s really enjoying himself,” Rosenhaus said back in September. “He says he’s retired for good, but I always stick with my opinion. As I said before, I wouldn’t be surprised if circumstances played out where Tom Brady and the Buccaneers need Rob. If later in the season Rob decides to come back for his guy Tom Brady and maybe finish the year and help the team win another championship.”

It certainly looks like Gronkowski could very well come out of retirement a second time. However, it’s likely that a possible comeback hinges on whether or not Brady returns for another season. Gronkowski has never played on a team not featuring Brady.

If Brady retires, one can assume Gronkowski will stay retired. However, if the 45-year-old comes back for another season, the tight end could follow suit to wherever he plays.