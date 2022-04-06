Buccaneers Make Key Quarterback Move With Signing: Report

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers may have just signed their backup quarterback for the 2022 season.

As initially reported by ESPN’s Field Yates, the Buccaneers have re-signed veteran quarterback Blaine Gabbert. Gabbert has spent the past three seasons as Tampa Bay’s backup.

The move is an important one because it means Tampa Bay will enter the 2022 NFL draft with four quarterbacks. It’s the same four quarterbacks from last season — Tom Brady, Kyle Trask and Ryan Griffin.

The Buccaneers re-signed Griffin recently after he spent the 2021 season on the practice squad. Tampa Bay could very well enter the 2022 season with the same depth chart with one exception — Trask could possibly surpass the veteran Gabbert for the top backup spot.

Although Gabbert has seen minimal playing time during his tenure in Tampa Bay, he plays a key role for the team considering he taught Brady the offense upon the superstar’s arrival in 2020.

Gabbert Draws Rave Reviews From Arians

Gabbert has spent four seasons in Bruce Arians’ offensive scheme — he started five games for the Arizona Cardinals when Arians was head coach in 2017 — and has drawn rave reviews from the former Buccaneers head coach.

Prior to Brady’s decision to come out of retirement, Arians complimented his veteran QB when there was the possibility Gabbert could enter 2022 as the Bucs’ starting quarterback.

“People may not like the overall record, but Blaine had eight head coaches and eight coordinators his first eight years,” Arians said, via Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times. “He beat Jacksonville their best year and beat Tennessee their big year for us in Arizona. And he’s been in the system now. I don’t have a problem there and let Kyle continue to grow. Either one. (Gabbert) has never played with a team this good. He’s got all the respect in the locker room that he can have.”

In three seasons with the Bucs, Gabbert has 10 appearances to his name. His most notable game came against the Detroit Lions in Week 16 during the 2020 season in a relief appearance where he threw 210 yards, two touchdowns and zero interceptions.

Gabbert is best known for being the 10th overall selection in the 2011 NFL draft. At one point in time, Gabbert was considered to be the future franchise quarterback of the Jacksonville Jaguars.

However, Gabbert washed out after three seasons and a 5-22 record as a starter. Gabbert has since had stints as a backup and part-time starter with the Cardinals, San Francisco 49ers and Tennessee Titans.

Report: Buccaneers Sign Keanu Neal

The Buccaneers are making signing for their defensive backfield.

Tampa Bay began free agency by signing veteran safety Logan Ryan and now they’re signing Keanu Neal. NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reported the news on Wednesday, April 6.