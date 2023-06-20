Buccaneers Could Sign Star to $65 Million Contract: Report

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers could soon be handing a new contract to a familiar star.

As reported by Rick Stroud of The Tampa Bay Times, negotiations for wide receiver Mike Evans’ third contract has begun, with a willingness to get a new deal done this summer. Stroud further notes that Evans could sign a deal similar to that of Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams, who inked a five-year, $140 million contract with $65.67 million guaranteed.

“What would a new contract for Evans look like? The best comparison may be Davante Adams,” wrote Stroud on Saturday, June 17. “He signed a five-year, $140 million contract with the Las Vegas Raiders with $65.67 million guaranteed.”

Mike Evans Could Be NFL’s Top-Paid Receiver With New Deal

Evans is due to earn $23.7 million this season in the final year of his current contract. He’s currently the second-highest paid receiver in the league.

If Evans were to earn $28 million per year — as Adams does — he’d be the highest-paid receiver in the league.

It’s worth mentioning that Tampa Bay signed Chris Godwin — who was coming off of a serious knee injury — to a three-year, $60 million contract with $40 million guaranteed last offseason.

“Mike loves Tampa,” Evans’ agent Deryk Gilmore said. “I know the feeling is mutual. His production is the best of all the guys out there. … The Bucs’ ownership has to love that Mike isn’t even an off-the-field conversation but an on-the-field terror. I’ve got to think they would like to lock him up to a third deal.”

Mike Evans Remains Top-Tier Receiver Entering 10th Season

Evans — who will turn 30 years old this August — has been one of the NFL’s most prolific receivers since entering the league in 2014. In fact, he’s the only receiver in NFL history to post nine consecutive 1,000-yard seasons to begin his career.

Despite coming off of a down season, Evans still posted a productive year by most receivers’ standards. The veteran receiver posted 77 receptions for 1,124 receiving yards and six touchdowns. Although his touchdown total was a regression from the 14 touchdowns he posted during the 2021 season, he caught his most passes since the 2018 season.

His number of touchdowns declining can be attributed to less touchdowns overall across the board for the Buccaneers during the 2022 season. The 2022 Buccaneers threw for just 26 passing touchdowns in comparison to the 2021 squad, which threw for 43 total touchdowns.

According to Pro Football Focus, Evans posted a 74.0 offensive grade last season. That grade mirrors the 73.2 offensive grade he posted during the 2021 season and the 74.1 offensive grade he put up during the 2020 season. In other words, Evans isn’t regressing.

“Obviously, he’s talented,” Buccaneers head coach Todd Bowles said. “He’s a heck of a pro and competitor. When you stay with one team and you put up those type of numbers, that says a lot about you from a character standpoint and a talent standpoint. He continues to do it.”

Considering the Buccaneers are going through a reload of sorts with Tom Brady now retired, it looks like Tampa Bay plans to have the best wide receiver in franchise history retire as a member of the Buccaneers.