Buccaneers Urged to Pursue NFC Rival RB in Free Agency

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers could be on the search for a new running back this offseason.

While all eyes will be on the Buccaneers’ hunt for a new franchise quarterback following the sudden retirement of Tom Brady, Tampa Bay could also be looking for a running back. That would be due to the fact that Leonard Fournette, Ronald Jones and Giovani Bernard will all be free agents this offseason.

Those three backs just so happened to serve as the Buccaneers’ top three options at the position this offseason. The Bucs will likely make a run at re-signing Fournette. But if the team ends up striking out on Fournette — or even the third-down back in Bernard — one particular option may be too enticing to pass up in free agency.

Edmonds Could Emerge as Option

According to Bleacher Report’s Kristopher Knox, Tampa Bay could find itself a new starting back in the Arizona Cardinals’ Chase Edmonds.

“Arizona Cardinals running back Chase Edmonds has never been a workhorse,” says Knox. “Since being drafted in the fourth round in 2018, he has backed up or split time with David Johnson, Kenyan Drake and 2021 Pro Bowler James Conner.

On one hand, there is uncertainty about whether Edmonds can be an every-down back. On the other, there is excitement about what he could do in a larger role.

Edmonds was fantastic in Kliff Kingsbury’s offense this season. However, a high ankle sprain cost him four games, and he played only 58 percent of snaps.

Despite a limited workload, Edmonds rushed for 592 yards, averaged 5.1 yards per carry and caught 43 passes for 311 yards. Over 17 games, that puts Edmonds on pace for 1,279 scrimmage yards.

If he got an every-down opportunity, his ceiling could be in the 1,400-1,500-yard range.

Teams without established starting backs, such as the Houston Texans and Tampa Bay Buccaneers—who could lose Leonard Fournette and Ronald Jones II via free agency—should be high on the 25-year-old Edmonds as a potential starter.

If Edmonds can handle a bigger workload, he could be a Pro Bowler in the making.”

Bucs Could Target Edmonds After Fournette

Edmonds is the definition of an all-around back. The 25-year-old has untapped potential as a starting running back. But the question is, can he do it as a three-down back?

If the Bucs want to be cautious with Edmonds, they could always re-sign Bernard or Jones and utilize either in a third-down specialist role. That would leave Edmonds as the go-to guy on first and second downs.

According to Spotrac, Fournette’s market value is $6.1 million per season, while Edmonds’ market value is $5.2 million per season.

Since emerging as Tampa Bay’s clear-cut starting running back towards the end of the 2020 season, Fournette has been one of the Bucs’ key contributors. In fact, the 27-year-old returned for the team’s playoff matchup versus the Los Angeles Rams after missing the last three games of the regular season and ran for two touchdowns while catching a game-high nine receptions.

The Buccaneers’ main priority will be re-signing Fournette. But if Plan A falls through, don’t be surprised to see Tampa Bay make a run at Edmonds.