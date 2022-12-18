Tom Brady’s Former Favorite Receiver Teases NFL Comeback

It looks like one of Tom Brady’s former favorite wide receivers wants in on a comeback.

During an interview with local Boston radio station 98.5 The Sports Hub, Julian Edelman — who played with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback from 2009 until 2018 with the New England Patriots — is open to a comeback. The 36-year-old receiver revealed three teams had reached out to him.

However, he made it clear he would only return with the Patriots.

Via Phil Perry of NBC Sports Boston:

“Julian Edelman tells @985TheSportsHub that he’s heard from three teams this year about a potential return to the NFL. ‘There’s been some calls, and I’ve turned them down.’ He adds, ‘The situation would have to be in New England with a New England team that’s a contender.'”

Edelman Previously Referenced a Comeback With Buccaneers

The former Super Bowl MVP last played during the 2020 season with the Patriots. However, he was forced to retire after failing a physical following a persistent knee injury during the 2020 campaign.

The former veteran receiver has previously been linked to Brady’s current team, the Buccaneers. In fact, Edelman joked about being disappointed that Tampa Bay didn’t reach out to him when they signed Cole Beasley back in September.

Julian Edelman after the #Bucs signed Cole Beasley: "I don't want to talk about this… I didn't get a call." (from @insidetheNFL)pic.twitter.com/qXjD52cWXQ — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) September 21, 2022

While Edelman didn’t reveal the three teams that reached out to him, his former teammate and ex-Buccaneers tight end Rob Gronkowski previously gave a “69 percent” chance of Edelman coming out of retirement to sign with Tampa Bay during the 2021 offseason.

Via TMZ Sports:

“Yeah, he’ll be back,” Gronk said back in April of 2021. “He’ll be back.”

Florio Previously Hinted at Possibility of Edelman Signing With Bucs

Mike Florio of NBC Sports previously made mention of the possibility of Edelman signing with the Buccaneers for the 2021 season.

“As the NFL explained it earlier this morning via email, because Edelman has been cut by the Patriots, he won’t be subject to PED testing,” Florio wrote. “Edelman, who was suspended four games in 2018 for PED use, could now — in theory — do whatever he has to do over the next several months without fear of PED testing, in an effort to get his knee right for one last ride in Tampa…. Is it likely to happen? Probably not. Is it a possibility that should be ignored? Definitely not.”

As previously noted by NBC Sports following Brady’s departure from the Patriots, Edelman is his favorite receiver of all time. The former seventh-round draft pick has 689 receptions on 1,036 targets for 7,674 receiving yards from Brady. The next-closest target is Wes Welker with 631 receptions on 869 targets.

Although Edelman rules out the idea of a comeback with a team not named the Patriots, maybe he reconsiders if this is indeed Brady’s last ride. Many believe the 45-year-old quarterback is looking at his final season, via Mike Jones of The Athletic.

“Regardless of the outcome of Tampa Bay’s quest for another Lombardi Trophy, Brady’s future figures to rank among the most intriguing storylines of the offseason,” via Jones. “Most NFL insiders believe he will likely retire, but because Brady has not announced his intentions, they do acknowledge that anything remains possible.”

Considering Julio Jones has already missed seven of 14 games this season, it’s certainly a possibility Tampa Bay needs to add another receiver for the stretch run entering the playoffs. In that scenario, the Buccaneers could realistically make a pitch to Edelman.

As Brady faces what may be his final games in the NFL, maybe Edelman coming out of retirement to sign with the Buccaneers could emerge as a possibility.