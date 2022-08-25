Buccaneers Waive Speedy Receiver, Key Member of 2021 Squad

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are moving on from one of their key members from last season.

Shortly after the Buccaneers signed free agent outside linebacker Genard Avery, Tampa Bay is releasing wide receiver Cyril Grayson. The 28-year-old receiver played a key role for Tampa Bay last season, making three starts in his five appearances. The former LSU All-American track sprinter has been on-and-off the Buccaneers’ roster over the past three seasons.

Via Joey Knight of The Tampa Bay Times:

“Bucs have waived WR Cyril Grayson to make room for new LB Genard Avery,” says Knight. “We reported in today’s @TBTimes_Sports that some guys who have made clutch catches for this franchise might not make the team.”

While Grayon will have to clear waivers, Greg Auman of The Athletic says the speedy receiver could be back on the team’s practice squad when he’s healthy. Grayson has spent time on the Buccaneers’ practice squad over the past couple of seasons.

“Cyril Grayson had three big catches last year — touchdown vs. Saints, game-winner vs. Jets and a big catch vs. Panthers, but just got caught up in talented depth Bucs have,” says Auman. “Could easily make it back on practice squad once he’s healthy.”

Because he was cut with an injury designation, Grayson would be on the Bucs’ injured reserve if he clears waivers.

Grayson Made Big Impact for Buccaneers in 2021

Although Grayson played in only five games last season, he made a tremendous impact towards the end of the season. Due to injuries/absences of Rob Gronkowski and Antonio Brown, Grayson started the last three games of the season, catching nine passes for 162 yards and one touchdown during the Buccaneers’ victories over the Carolina Panthers and New York Jets in Week 16 and 17.

Grayson’s season highlight came in Week 17 when he caught the game-winning touchdown pass after the Buccaneers trailed 24-10 late in the third quarter.

Grayson posted 10 catches for 212 yards (21.2 yards per reception) and two touchdowns in 10 games and three starts last season.

With Grayson out of the equation, the Buccaneers still have a loaded depth chart at wide receiver. Mike Evans, Chris Godwin, Russell Gage and Julio Jones are essentially guaranteed to be on the 53-man roster by the time cut-downs are made by August 30. Scotty Miller, Tyler Johnson, Breshad Perriman and Jaelon Darden are among the veterans who will battle for the last receiver spots.

Bowles on Bucs’ Signing of Avery: He Brings ‘Value’

The Buccaneers didn’t take long to sign Avery following his release from the Pittsburgh Steelers.

The 27-year-old Avery was surprisingly released by the Steelers as they trimmed their roster down to 80 players on August 22. The veteran linebacker started 12 games last season for the Philadelphia Eagles and has been a steady presence on special teams, appearing in at least 85 special teams snaps over the past four seasons.

Head coach Todd Bowles explained the decision to sign the veteran linebacker, via Greg Auman of The Athletic.

“Bowles on new OLB Genard Avery: ‘He’s a good pass-rusher and a good teams player. We thought it was a value to have him. Rather than look for somebody like that in the middle of the season in case someone gets hurt, we thought it’d be a value to have him right now.’”

In 53 appearances — 17 starts — Avery has posted 101 career tackles and 7.5 sacks.