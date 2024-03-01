Bucs LB Lavonte David Gives Honest Answer on NFL Future

On February 22, Lavonte David featured in an interview on the “Ronnie & Tkras Show” on Tampa’s 95.3 WDAE radio station.

“Is it safe to say that at this point in your career, you want to be a life-long Buccaneer and it’s either re-signing with the Buccaneers or retiring?” co-host Tom Krasniqi asked David. “Is it safe to say that those are the two options, and you don’t want to go anywhere else?”

“Yeah, you can say that” David answered in response. “It’s at the point right now in my career, twelve years playing at one organization… A place where I’ve grown to be a man. I started as a young man and grew into a man.”

David continued on to elaborate on the amount of love he has for the city of Tampa.

“Of course, I would want to stay a Buc for the rest of my career, as long as I play.”

Certainly, this is good news for Buccaneers fans, as they’ve become very familiar with what the veteran linebacker brings to a defense. David was a crucial piece to the unexpected playoff run for the Bucs in the 2023 season.

David: “Whenever they’re ready, they’ll reach out”

Plenty of speculation surrounds the Buccaneers this off-season, and many questions persist regarding which players they will re-sign.

This long-time Buccaneer has now been with the organization for twelve years and is currently in limbo as his contract ended after the 2023 season.

When Krasniqi asked if the Buccaneers have been in contact, David confirmed that they had not been.

“Whenever they’re ready, they’ll reach out.”

Fortunately, however, he doesn’t seem too bothered by the delay, as he sounds content with where he currently stands with the organization. He emphasized that he’s been here before and knows exactly how this process goes.

David Would Re-Sign Evans First

In the second half of the interview, co-host Krasniqi decided to have a little fun with David.

“You are now the general manager of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers,” Krasniqi started. “You are going to replace Jason Licht, which I’m sure he’s very happy to know about.”

As David laughed, Krasniqi continued on with the question.

“So, you’re the GM. You’ve got Baker Mayfield, Mike Evans, yourself, Antoine Winfield Jr, and a lot of big-name free agents. You’re Lavonte David – who is the first priority you’re locking up right now?”

“Man, that’s tough, I’m emotionally attached to all of those dudes… If I’m going to be honest, I would go Mike Evans.”

Subsequently, David talked about the growth that he has seen in Evans, and how he’s watched him grow into the man he is today.

“The consecutive seasons with 1,000 yards, that’s a no-brainer,” David said regarding Evans’s most recent accolade.

Evidently, David has a lot of love and respect for Evans.

Ever since Tampa Bay drafted Lavonte David in 2012, he has been a force to be reckoned with. Through his 12-season career, he has racked up a total of 1,479 total tackles, 33.5 sacks, 28 forced fumbles, 18 fumble recoveries, and 12 sacks.

So far, nothing has been confirmed. But certainly, both fans and rivals could all agree that the Buccaneers would have a very large void in the front seven should David not receive a new contract offer.