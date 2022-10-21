Buccaneers Deemed ‘Logical’ Trade Partner for Disgruntled WR

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers could be looking at their newest wide receiver.

New York Jets wide receiver Elijah Moore has demanded a trade due to his lack of playing time. As noted by CBS Sports’ Cody Benjamin, the Buccaneers are a “logical” landing spot. Benjamin attributes the fact that veteran receiver Julio Jones has dealt with nagging injuries all season long and that Moore could fill his void.

“Mike Evans and Chris Godwin are a stud starting duo, but they’ve battled injuries all year, up and down the depth chart,” says Benjamin. “A Florida native, Moore could easily bump Russell Gage down to more of a No. 4 role, with Julio Jones also perpetually unavailable as an outlet for Tom Brady on a Bucs offense still trying to find its footing.”

Report: Jets Have No Plans to Trade Moore

As reported by NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport on Thursday, October 20, the Jets have no plans to trade their young receiver.

Via NFL.com’s Eric Edholm:

“New York Jets wide receiver Elijah Moore, who is frustrated with his usage and role with the team, has requested a trade, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported on Thursday. “Rapoport added that the Jets have no plans to trade Moore.”

Moore was excused from practice on Thursday, with head coach Robert Saleh citing a family issue. However, it had to do with Moore’s frustrations about his role on the field. The 22-year-old receiver failed to garner a single target during the team’s 27-10 win over the Green Bay Packers in Week 6.

As mentioned by Benjamin, Moore ranks fifth on the team in total targets.

“The 22-year-old pass catcher was excused from practice Thursday, with Jets coach Robert Saleh citing a family issue,” says Benjamin. “But it turns out Moore’s absence stemmed from ongoing frustration over his on-field role. After logging 43 catches for 538 yards and five touchdowns as a rookie, the Ole Miss product has been the team’s No. 5 receiving option in terms of total targets through six weeks, behind even running back Breece Hall and tight end Tyler Conklin.”

Moore Could Breathe Life Into Bucs’ Offense

There’s little doubt that Moore has talent. The second-year receiver was drafted just outside of the first round in the 2021 NFL draft and he possesses 4.35 40-yard-dash speed.

During his rookie campaign, Moore produced solid stats as a part-time starter, posting 43 receptions for 538 yards and five touchdowns in 11 games and six starts.

Jones has dealt with a nagging knee injury all season long. In fact, outside of a solid team debut versus the Dallas Cowboys in Week 1 — five receptions for 69 yards — Jones has appeared in just one game since. During his return game versus the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 4, Jones exited the game during the first half due to injury.

Following that game, head coach Todd Bowles refused to commit to a return date for his 33-year-old receiver.

“We’ll see,” Bowles said on Oct. 3 when asked how much Jones can contribute. “It’s still early in the season. We want to make sure we get a healthy guy before we make that evaluation.”

Considering Jones has missed a lot of games over the past two seasons — he played just 19 games during the 2020 and 2021 seasons — it’s fair to assume he may not be fully healthy for the duration of the season. Bringing in a young body more than capable of lining up in the slot with Moore could breathe new life into a stagnant Buccaneers offensive attack. Through six weeks of the season, Tampa Bay is averaging just 20.2 points per game, ranking 21st in the league.

While the Jets may be taking a hard stance when it comes to a Moore trade, they’re not going to retain an unhappy locker room presence amid a 4-2 start. Look for Moore to be a hot name before the trade deadline.