Buccaneers Quarterback Emerges as Favorite to Be Starting QB: Report

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ open quarterback competition is just beginning, but the early signs point to Baker Mayfield having an edge over Kyle Trask. ESPN’s Jeff Darlington noted that Mayfield is “imposing himself over the competition” but also emphasized that “no determination” has been made yet on the Bucs’ next QB1.

“In general, we’re hearing the words that have been used to describe Baker Mayfield since the start of his career,” Darlington detailed during a June 11, 2023 edition of “SportsCenter,” per Bleacher Report’s Joseph Tucker. “The positive ones, like moxie and leadership. And those are the things so far in Tampa it feels like could earn him the starting job.

“There is just definitely a little bit more of a vibe when I talk to people about these two quarterbacks, that Baker seems to be imposing himself. Now, Kyle Trask is still in the hunt. There is no determination on who the starter will be in this quarterback competition. But at this point, it does feel that Baker is imposing himself over the competition.”

Buccaneers HC Todd Bowles on Quarterback Competition: ‘It Comes Down to Moxie, It Comes Down to Intelligence’

Bucs LT Tristan Wirfs has been getting to know new quarterback Baker Mayfield. Wirfs says he's met Baker for dinner "every week." "He asked me to go out to eat one day. I said, ‘Sounds good, you’re speaking my language.’" #GoBucs pic.twitter.com/6bILuVKW6p — Kyle Burger (@kyle_burger) June 6, 2023

Mayfield is hoping that new Buccaneers offensive coordinator Dave Canales can help him resurrect his career. The former No. 1 pick finds himself on his fourth team over the last three seasons.

Mayfield signed a one-year, $4 million contract with Tampa Bay this offseason which opens up the possibility that the franchise could once again be in the market for a quarterback in 2024 if neither signal-caller is able to take a firm hold of the position. Bucs head coach Todd Bowles outlined what he is looking for in the next starting quarterback.

“From an analyzing standpoint, again it’s the grasp of the offense, it’s the reading of the defense – it’s not necessarily making the big play but the right play,” Bowles told reporters on May 30. “Then it comes down to moxie, it comes down to intelligence – in-game intelligence and adjustments and fits and film work.

“You can see who the team galvanizes around and who’s ready to play the first game and you make a decision from there. It’s constant analyzation, whether it’s small or whether it’s big – it’s constant analysis from now up until we name a starter.”

Antoine Winfield Jr. on Baker Mayfield: ‘You Can Tell He’s a Competitor by the Trash Talking We Have Between Periods’

Bucs’ Baker Mayfield, Ko Kieft and Tristan Wirfs taking in Rays-Rangers tonight, per Mayfield’s Instagram. pic.twitter.com/0qvL1kjo8N — Greg Auman (@gregauman) June 10, 2023

The team is still leaving the door open for Trask to overtake Mayfield as Tampa Bay’s QB1. Buccaneers safety Antoine Winfield Jr. revealed that there is already a healthy amount of trash talk between Mayfield and the Tampa defense.

“It’s been fun, it’s different but it’s been fun,” Winfield said during a May 30 press conference. “We talk trash in between periods every now and then but he’s also a great quarterback. I love his mentality towards the game and he’s fun to practice against.

“…You can tell he’s a competitor just by the trash talking we have between periods and stuff like that. So, you’ve got to love that coming from your quarterback.”