Buccaneers Predicted to Make ‘Bold’ Trade for Former Pro Bowl Playmaker

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have plenty of holes to fix if the team hopes to turn their season around, but one of the more pressing needs is their rushing attack. Tampa Bay is averaging 61.9 yards per game, the lowest in the NFL.

Bleacher Report’s Alex Ballentine predicts the Bucs will swing a trade for Browns star running back Kareem Hunt. The former Pro Bowl playmaker requested a trade prior to the season, but Cleveland has yet to accommodate Hunt.

“The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are in dire need of a shot in the arm,” Ballentine noted on October 29, 2022. “The Cleveland Browns have a player who could help them recoup draft capital in running back Kareem Hunt.

“Leonard Fournette has been unable to get going behind a Bucs offensive line that has struggled on the interior. Still, the Bucs leaned on him heavily early in the season, with Fournette registering over 20 carries in three of the team’s first six games.

“… Hunt requested a trade in the summer, but the Browns declined. He’s set to become a free agent in 2023, and the two sides have yet to agree to an extension.”

The Bucs Could Likely Snag Hunt by Trading a 4th Round Pick

ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported that the Browns are changing their stance on a potential Hunt trade ahead of the November 1st NFL trade deadline. Schefter noted that Cleveland is willing to explore a deal for Hunt with their asking price centering around a fourth-round draft pick.

“Hunt, who is in the final year of his contract and is seeking a new deal, asked to be traded by the Browns this past August, but the team initially declined his request,” Schefter wrote on October 30. “The Browns, however, are just 2-5 entering their “Monday Night Football” matchup with the rival Cincinnati Bengals and would rather receive compensation for Hunt via a trade rather than lose him in free agency, according to sources.

“Sources told ESPN the Browns would like to receive a fourth-round draft pick in any trade involving Hunt — or compensation that would be better than the compensatory pick they would receive in 2024.”

Tampa Bay Is Unlikely to Make a Splash Trade: Report

It would be unfair to put all of the blame for the team’s rushing woes on Leonard Fournette as the offensive line continues to struggle. Yet, the Bucs rushing attack thrived when Fournette played alongside Ronald Jones in previous seasons, and rookie Rachaad White has yet to emerge as a consistent threat.

Hunt has a very unique skillset that would compliment Fournette, especially given the Browns running back’s effectiveness in the passing game. The veteran has an affordable $1.35 million salary for 2022 and is set to become a free agent this offseason. Despite plenty of rumors, NFL Network reported the Bucs are unlikely to strike a major deadline deal.

“The Buccaneers are in the middle of a 10-day break between games after another disappointing loss,” NFL Network’s insiders Ian Rapoport, Tom Pelissero and Mike Garafolo detailed on October 30. “Tom Brady and the offense need help on the offensive line, but who doesn’t? There just aren’t many options out there for anyone. At receiver, the Bucs still have enough talent to be successful and were encouraged by Julio Jones’ return to action on Thursday.

“On defense, the secondary has been ravaged by injuries the last few weeks — Antoine Winfield Jr., Carlton Davis III — though the good news is those players should be back soon. In fact, it’ll feel like a bunch of deadline acquisitions when they return. In short, don’t expect Bucs GM Jason Licht to make a big splash move in the next two days.”