Buccaneers Make Likely Decision on Possible Trade: Report

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have until 4 p.m. Eastern to make a possible deal at the November 1st NFL trade deadline. Despite the team’s struggles to start the season, insiders are expecting the Bucs to pass on any major deals ahead of the deadline.

If Tampa Bay does strike a deal, it is not expected to be a significant trade. NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, Tom Pelissero and Mike Garafolo reported that the Bucs are not expected to “make a big splash move” at the deadline.

“The Buccaneers are in the middle of a 10-day break between games after another disappointing loss,” Rapoport, Pelissero and Garafolo wrote on October 30. “Tom Brady and the offense need help on the offensive line, but who doesn’t? There just aren’t many options out there for anyone. At receiver, the Bucs still have enough talent to be successful and were encouraged by Julio Jones’ return to action on Thursday. On defense, the secondary has been ravaged by injuries the last few weeks — Antoine Winfield Jr., Carlton Davis III — though the good news is those players should be back soon. In fact, it’ll feel like a bunch of deadline acquisitions when they return. In short, don’t expect Bucs GM Jason Licht to make a big splash move in the next two days.”

Could the Bucs Trade for Barrett’s Replacement?

The trade-happy @NFLGameDay Notebook with @MikeGarafolo and @TomPelissero: The #Steelers aren’t expected to deal Chase Claypool; The #Bucs don’t expect major changes; The #Texans have held talks around Brandin Cooks; The #Patriots could deal a WR, potentially Nelson Agholor. pic.twitter.com/TYH14OpeOm — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) October 30, 2022

It will be worth watching how Tampa Bay approaches the trade deadline given Shaq Barrett’s season-ending Achilles injury. Heading into the deadline, Bucs head coach Todd Bowles left the door open for a possible deal to acquire a pass rusher.

“Only if it’s something that we see that interests us, that can help us and get something for them that we’re really trying to get,” Bowles said during an October 28 press conference. “We’ve got some guys we feel confident in, but at the same time you never stop looking for anything.”

There is plenty of chatter about available pass rushers including Broncos’ Bradley Chubb and Panthers’ Brian Burns. The challenge is both defenders are expected to fetch at least a first-round pick in return. Tampa Bay would risk giving up a high draft pick in a potential deal. Heading into Week 9, the Bucs hold the No. 7 pick and general manager Jason Licht is unlikely willing to risk giving up a possible top-10 selection for any of the available players in the trade market.

The Bucs Could Feel Pressure Given Brady’s Status

I see the Bucs doing nothing at the trade deadline as the same thing as selling. Yeah, on paper you are able to compete, but no one should be very confident that this team competes for a Super Bowl without extra moves based on what we’ve seen. — The Pewter Plank (@ThePewterPlank) November 1, 2022

The challenge for Licht is the team may be in their final season with Tom Brady at quarterback. Brady will be a free agent at the end of the season with both retirement and joining another team potentially on the table.

Could the Bucs feel pressure to make one final move to boost the team’s chances with Brady still under center? We have seen Tampa Bay consistently be aggressive during the Brady era, and a move cannot be ruled out until 4 p.m. strikes, even if it is unexpected. After the deadline passes, the Buccaneers’ possible moves will be limited to the available mid-season free agents until free agency hits in 2023.