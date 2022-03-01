Bucs React to Ali Marpet’s Shocking Retirement

Ali Marpet stunned many with his retirement announcement on Sunday, February 27, but members of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers showed nothing but support.

Marpet announced his retirement on Instagram, and a flood of Bucs commented on his announcement.

“After seven formidable years with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, I’ve come to the decision to retire from the game that has given me so much,” Marpet wrote. “This organization and the people surrounding it have helped not only fulfill a dream, but also helped build me into the person I am today. I’ve made Tampa Bay my home and I look forward to serving this community in the coming years.”

“To the coaches and teammates, family and friends, an Instagram post simply can’t express the profound impact you’ve had on me. I’m eternally grateful,” Marpet added. “Thank you Tampa Bay.”

Retired Bucs quarterback Tom Brady, who enjoyed Marpet’s blocking for two seasons, honored the 28-year-old blocker. Brady threw for 9,949 yards and 83 touchdowns in two seasons behind Marpet and company.

Brady called Marpet “a warrior” and said “it was an honor” to play with him.

Bucs running back Leonard Fournette reminisced a little with Marpet. Fournette benefitted from Marpet and company’s run blocking with 1,179 yards rushing and 14 touchdowns in two years.

“Going to miss our talks at the locker about family investments,” Fournette wrote.

Other Bucs players honoring Marpet included Mike Evans, Chris Godwin, Lavonte David, and Carlton Davis III.

The Bucs drafted Marpet in 2015 in the second round with the 61st pick from Hobart, which made him the highest player ever drafted from a Division III program.