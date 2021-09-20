Bucs Break Silence on Richard Sherman Rumors, Hint at Roster Moves

The rumors linking the Tampa Bay Buccaneers to free-agent cornerback Richard Sherman continue to heat up. Buccaneers head coach Bruce Arians confirmed the team has been in contact with Sherman and also noted they will explore some other potential signings as well.

“I think Jason’s [Licht] reached out, we’ve gotta see, he’s [Sherman] got other things going on, too,” Arians told reporters. “It’s just a matter of, I coach the ones that we got, and let him [Licht] handle the rest of that. We’ll kick the tires on some other guys, too. It’s just a matter of, we’ll talk and see and if it’s the right fit, it’s the right fit and we’ll move on it.”

A ‘Key Member of the Bucs’ Reached out to Sherman: Report

Arians’ comments indicate the Bucs are competing with other teams to potentially sign the five-time Pro Bowl corner. The Buccaneers are in the market for another cornerback after Sean Murphy-Bunting sustained a dislocated elbow in Week 1. NFL insider Dov Kleiman reported that a “key member on the Bucs” initially reached out to Sherman about potentially signing with Tampa Bay.

“Can confirm that the top teams interested in signing 5-time All Pro Richard Sherman are the Bucs, Seahawks and 49ers,” Kleiman tweeted. “A key member on the Bucs was the first to reach to Richard about possibly joining TB. Sherman is attending therapy, his mind is right, and he’s getting ready.”

The Bucs Have Been in Contact With Sherman Since Losing Murphy-Bunting

NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero reported the Buccaneers contacted Sherman after losing Murphy-Bunting in Week 1. The 49ers and Seahawks are two additional teams that have been linked to Sherman as well.

“Sources say the Super Bowl champion Buccaneers touched base with Sherman, 33, last week after they lost starting cornerback Sean Murphy-Bunting indefinitely with a dislocated elbow,” Pelissero noted. “The 49ers also have maintained contact with Sherman since his contract expired in March and, after losing Jason Verrett to a season-ending knee injury in Week 1, expressed interest in bringing Sherman back later in the season. The Seahawks have been open about their talks with Sherman about a potential reunion, as well.

“Money is a factor. Sherman had interest from several teams — including the 49ers, Seahawks and Saints — early in free agency, but no team was willing to meet his asking price at the time. (Sherman serves as his own agent.)”

Sherman Could Face a Suspension for His July Arrest

One aspect that is looming over an NFL team potentially signing Sherman is the uncertainty about the league’s decision to suspend the corner for his July arrest. The incident was initially described as a domestic violence disturbance, but it was later revealed that no one was harmed as the corner attempted to break into a family member’s house.

Sherman received five misdemeanor charges after crashing his SUV. According to Pelissero, Sherman is likely to be able to play right away if signed by the Bucs or another team, but the corner could face disciplinary action later once the NFL’s investigation is completed.

“A person close to Sherman said he has been doing magnetic therapy and speaking with a therapist since the incident, helping him work through many issues he didn’t have the tools to address before,” Pelissero explained. “He also has dropped 15 pounds — weight he put on after an Achilles tear in 2017 and kept on for most of his three seasons in San Francisco.

“The league is reviewing Sherman’s legal situation. The 2020 substance-abuse policy calls for a baseline three-game suspension without pay for a first DUI offense, but the NFL generally doesn’t hand down discipline until the legal process is complete, meaning Sherman likely would be free to play immediately.”