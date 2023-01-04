Former Bucs $3 Million Starting QB Lands With Possible Playoff Team

Former Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Mike Glennon is back to playing football in Florida as the veteran signal-caller is signing with the Miami Dolphins, per ESPN’s Adam Schefter. Miami is dealing with multiple quarterback injuries with Tua Tagovailoa and Teddy Bridgewater both sidelined.

“With the Dolphins preparing to be without Tua Tagovailoa and Teddy Bridgewater dealing with a dislocated pinkie, Miami is signing veteran QB Mike Glennon to its practice squad, per source,” Schefter tweeted on January 4, 2023.

If Bridgewater is unable to play against the Jets, Skylar Thompson is expected to start in the regular-season finale. All signs point to Glennon serving as Miami’s backup if this scenario plays out. Miami is currently on the playoff bubble at No. 8 in the AFC but has a chance to secure a playoff spot.

Glennon Started 18 Games for the Bucs From 2013-14

The Dolphins mark Glennon’s seventh NFL team, but the quarterback spent the majority of his career with the Bucs. Tampa Bay selected Glennon in the third round of the 2013 NFL draft with the No. 73 overall pick and the quarterback spent four seasons with the Buccaneers. During his rookie season, Glennon was named the Bucs starter over Josh Freeman throwing for a career-high 2,608 yards, 19 touchdowns and nine interceptions while completing 59.4% of his passes during 13 starts in 2013.

Glennon went on to split time with Josh McCown as the team’s starting quarterback the following season before the team used the No. 1 pick to select Jameis Winston in 2015. During his four years in Tampa Bay, Glennon threw for 4,100 yards, 30 touchdowns and 15 interceptions while completing 59.4% of his passes.

Glennon Signed a 3-Year, $45 Million Contract With the Bears in 2017

Glennon signed a massive three-year, $45 million contract with the Bears in 2017 as Chicago expected the former NC State standout to emerge as their QB1. It was a sizable raise from the four-year, $3.1 million rookie deal Glennon inked with the Bucs.

Less than two months after signing Glennon, Chicago drafted Mitch Trubisky who would win the starting quarterback role just five weeks into the season. The Bears released Glennon one year after signing the veteran to a lucrative new contract. The quarterback would go on to have short stints with the Cardinals, Raiders and Jaguars.

Most recently, Glennon played in six games for the Giants in 2021 notching 790 passing yards, four touchdowns and 10 interceptions during his six appearances. Glennon has not played in an NFL game this season.

Brady Plans to Play vs. Falcons in Week 18

As for the Buccaneers current quarterback, Tom Brady plans to play against the Falcons in Week 18. Tampa Bay has already clinched a playoff spot and cannot change their postseason seeding regardless of the outcome in Atlanta. The Bucs are aiming to keep their foot on the gas by playing their starters versus the Falcons. After Tampa Bay clinched the NFC South, Brady made it clear that he wanted to finish out the regular season on the field.

“It’s always up to coach, but, yeah, that would bother me [not to play vs. Falcons],” Brady remarked during a January 1 press conference. “I haven’t missed a game other than my ACL. And then in 2016, I missed the first four games. So, other than that, I’ve played ’em all.”