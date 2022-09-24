Buccaneers Make Wide Receiver Move Ahead of Showdown vs. Packers

Newly signed receiver Cole Beasley has been moved up to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers active roster from the practice squad ahead of the team’s big clash against the Green Bay Packers. Given the multitude of injuries the Bucs are dealing with at receiver, Beasley is expected to suit up and play meaningful snaps against the Packers. Guard John Molchon was also elevated for the Week 3 showdown against Green Bay.

Tampa Bay is already without their top two receivers as Mike Evans serves a one-game suspension for his role in the altercation versus the Saints, and Chris Godwin has been ruled out as he continues to recover from a hamstring injury. Julio Jones, Breshad Perriman and Russell Gage are also listed as questionable against the Packers.

Bowles on Beasley: ‘I Think He’ll Be Ready’

Prior to the official announcement, Bucs head coach Todd Bowles hinted that Beasley was likely to suit up. Bowles noted that “he’ll be ready” if the team activated Beasley.

“I think he could [play],” Bowles told reporters on September 23. “He’s quick, catches up to speed [really] fast, he understands the system. He’s played and he’s got a lot of reps under him, so if we needed him, I think he’ll be ready.”

Brady Campaigned for the Bucs to Sign Beasley: Report

The Buccaneers are hoping Beasley can make an immediate impact despite the playmaker not participating in an NFL training camp. The Bills released Beasley in March, but the veteran wideout was waiting for the right opportunity.

Beasley had 82 receptions for 693 yards and one touchdown during his 16 appearances for Buffalo in 2021. NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo reported that Tom Brady “pushed” Tampa Bay to add another receiver, and had Beasley “on his radar” as the Bucs looked to fill the depleted position.

“News from @gmfb: The Buccaneers are signing veteran WR Cole Beasley to their practice squad with the expectation he’ll be elevated to the active roster soon, source says,” Garafolo tweeted on September 20. “Tom Brady pushed to bring in another veteran pass catcher and has had Beasley on his radar for a while.”

Brady described Beasley as a “great player” after the Buccaneers made the news official that the former Bills wideout was heading to Tampa Bay. The legendary quarterback has had less than ideal offensive weapons to start the season given the number of Bucs playmakers who have been sidelined with injuries.

“I’ve watched him a long time, too,” Brady explained during a September 22 press conference. “He’s been around a long time and I’ve watched him play [and] competed against him. He’s been on the other team – I think at Dallas once and at Buffalo quite a few times. He’s a great player. I really think he’s a great player.”

Beasley Contacted Brady on Multiple Occasions

The feeling was mutual as Beasley admitted he had been contacting Brady a lot in an attempt to land in Tampa Bay. Beasley noted that he has “been wanting to play with Brady for a long time.”

“I’ve been wanting to play with Brady for a long time,” Beasley explained to the media on September 21. “So, it’s exciting for me, excited for the opportunity.

“Just ready to get back at it. It’s [been] a humbling experience kind of waiting this long. It’s the first time I’ve never been through a [training] camp. So, I got a lot of catching up to do.”