Buccaneers Tease Surprising Option for Next Quarterback

Tampa Bay Buccaneers fans may go from cheering on Tom Brady to seeing Blaine Gabbert under center if head coach Bruce Arians’ recent comments are any indication. During a February 23 story written by Tampa Bay Times’ Rick Stroud, Arians noted he does “not have a problem” with Gabbert being the new Buccaneers starting quarterback as they bring along Kyle Trask.

“People may not like the overall record, but Blaine had eight head coaches and eight coordinators his first eight years,” Arians noted. “He beat Jacksonville their best year and beat Tennessee their big year for us in Arizona. And he’s been in the system now. I don’t have a problem there and let Kyle continue to grow. Either one. [Gabbert] has never played with a team this good. He’s got all the respect in the locker room that he can have.”

Gabbert is a free agent so the Buccaneers would need to agree to a new deal with the quarterback for this scenario to play out. The veteran signal caller played on a one-year, $2 million contract in 2021.

The Bucs May Have Limited Options in the Quarterback Market





Arians’ comments may be a sign that the Buccaneers are finding few appealing alternative quarterback options. Despite the plethora of rumors, there is no indication that Russell Wilson or Aaron Rodgers will be available for trade this offseason. The Texans want to deal Deshaun Watson but his ongoing legal issues should give the Bucs caution in giving up significant assets in a blockbuster deal.

Teddy Bridgewater and Jameis Winston headline the free agent class but there is little evidence that either player can be a long-term solution. Plausible trade targets include Carson Wentz and Jimmy Garoppolo, but both quarterbacks are far from a sure bet that accompany their sizable salaries. There is also the draft, but the Buccaneers are just one year removed from using a second-round selection on Trask.

Arians: ‘You Never Know What’s Behind Door No. 2’





Brady had yet to retire, but Arians was asked during his final press conference of the season about the Buccaneers’ backup option if the G.O.A.T. opted to hang up his cleats. Arians emphasized that the Bucs would not be afraid to explore “door No. 2” at quarterback, citing Brady as evidence that it can be a good strategy.

“I’d be comfortable if it is [a quarterback on the roster],” Arians explained during his January 24 press conference. “I like what we have, but again, you never know what’s behind Door No. 2. We kind of went down that road two years ago and there was Tom Brady. We’ll have to wait and see.”

The challenge for the Buccaneers is those doors appear to be dwindling and free agency has not even started. It would still be surprising if the Buccaneers did not make some quarterback addition to at least create competition for Trask and Gabbert, assuming he is re-signed. Arians’ comments keep the Gabbert option on the table, but it would be a bit of a shock if he is the team’s QB1 when Week 1 rolls around.