Buccaneers Make Likely Decision on New Starting Quarterback: Report

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have been linked to several potential new quarterbacks, but the early indications are that the team has confidence the solution may already be on the roster. ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler cited several current Buccaneers players who believe that Trask is the most likely candidate to be the team’s next QB1.

“Caught up with a few Bucs players in Phoenix who believe Trask will get a shot at QB1 for Tampa,” Fowler wrote on February 11, 2023. “The feeling is Trask’s draft pedigree as a second-round pick, coupled with a scarcity of realistic options on the market, will get him on the field.”

During an interview with Outkick.com, former head coach Bruce Arians (now a consultant to the Bucs front office) left the door open for the team to once again “look behind door No. 2” potentially adding a veteran via a trade or free agency. In a separate interview, Arians emphasized that the team has a lot of confidence in Trask if another move is not made this offseason.

“When we decided three, four years ago, ‘Let’s look behind door No. 2. You never know who’s behind door No. 2,'” Arians explained during a February 9 interview with CBS Sports’ “Maggie and Perloff.” “We’d never ever thought it was Tom Brady. I joked about it and I caught hell for it. But it’s like, you never know, but I love Kyle Trask.

“We drafted Kyle, he’s [sat] around with Tom [Brady] and Blaine Gabbert. He’s learned how to be a pro and he’s changed his body. He’s getting better and better, so I think we’re fine with him.”

Derek Carr Has Been Most Recently Linked to the Saints, Despite Some Early Bucs Rumors

One player who had previously been linked to the Buccaneers is Raiders quarterback Derek Carr, but it looks like one of their NFC South rivals could snag the former Pro Bowler. Carr met with the Saints as rumors linking the veteran to Tampa Bay have turned quiet.

NFL.com’s Ian Rapoport labeled New Orleans as the “frontrunner” to land Carr. It remains to be seen if Las Vegas will find a team willing to take on Carr’s $121 million contract before his $32.9 million salary becomes fully guaranteed on Tuesday, February 14. Otherwise, the Saints could sign Carr as a free agent if the quarterback is released in the coming days.

“The Saints and Raiders already have the framework of a Derek Carr trade in place — a condition for Las Vegas to let the visit happen,” NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero tweeted on February 9. “But Carr’s no-trade clause means he controls whether any trade happens before 4 p.m. ET Tuesday. Stay tuned.”

Kyle Trask Has Played in Just 1 NFL Game During His 2 Seasons in Tampa Bay

Relying on Trask could be a risky proposition for Tampa Bay as Trask has played in just one NFL game over his first two seasons with the Bucs. Trask failed to beat out Blaine Gabbert to be Tom Brady’s backup in either year. The Buccaneers quarterback completed just three of nine pass attempts for 23 yards during his lone NFL outing in mop-up duty against the Falcons.

Trask did have a standout career at Floria and was one of the top college football quarterbacks in 2020. The signal-caller threw for 4,283 yards, 43 touchdowns and eight interceptions while completing 68.9% of his passes in 12 games for the Gators during his senior season. It will be interesting to see if the Bucs at least look to draft an additional quarterback for added competition heading into training camp.