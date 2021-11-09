Buccaneers Sign Speedy Receiver, Former First-Round Pick: Report

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are reuniting with former wide receiver Breshad Perriman. ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported that the Bucs agreed to terms with Perriman on a deal that will begin with the receiver joining the practice squad.

“Recently-released WR Breshad Perriman cleared waivers and is going to sign with his former team, Tampa Bay, per his agent @DrewJRosenhaus,” Schefter tweeted on November 9. “Perriman will start off on practice squad but Bucs anticipate him being activated in near future.”

The move also likely signals that star receiver Antonio Brown still has a long road ahead before returning to the field. Buccaneers head coach Bruce Arians noted that Brown is still in a walking boot and expressed concern about the receiver’s injury.

“I think you still have to worry a little bit about Gronk (Rob Gronkowski) and I don’t know if A.B. (Antonio Brown) is going to make it back,” Arians noted during his November 8 press conference, per Buccaneers.com. “And Carlton [Davis] will stay on IR. We’ll see if those other two guys are game-ready. It’s one thing to practice, it’s another thing to throw them out there in a game.”

Perriman Was the No. 26 Overall Pick in the 2015 NFL Draft

The last 3 games for Breshad Perriman with the #Bucs in 2019: 5 catches 113 yards, 3 TDs.

7 catches, 102 yards, 0 TDs.

5 catches, 134 yards, 1 TD.pic.twitter.com/ZQ97XTCtzm — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) November 9, 2021

It has been a rocky road for Perriman since he was selected by the Ravens with the No. 26 overall pick in the 2015 NFL Draft. Perriman has been released by two teams, the Bears and Lions, so far in 2021 and has not played in a regular-season game.

The move brings Perriman back to Tampa where he had the best season of his NFL career in 2019. Perriman notched career-highs in nearly every statistical category posting 36 receptions for 645 yards and six touchdowns in his 14 appearances. The receiver opted to sign with the Jets in free agency following his breakout season.

The Receiver Ran a Blazing 4.25 Seconds in the 40 Yard Dash

Perriman also had a standout college career at UCF, just hours away from Tampa. The speedy receiver ran 4.25 seconds in the 40-yard dash, skyrocketing his draft stock in 2015.

“With Perriman and Bucs, also keep in mind he’s been cut by two NFL teams since August without playing a snap,” The Athletic’s Greg Auman explained on Twitter on November 9. “Lions ate $2 million in guarantees to cut him without a ton at receiver, and Bears moved on as well. Familiar, experienced, inexpensive depth is important. …Confirming that Bucs have signed receiver Breshad Perriman to their practice squad, as @AdamSchefter reported. He’s 28 and on his third team since August, but knows the offense and gives them short-term depth with Antonio Brown and Scotty Miller still sidelined right now.”

Arians praised Perriman prior to the 2020 free agency but admitted the team was likely priced out of bringing back the receiver.

“We would love to have Breshad back because he fits what we’re looking for but not at a price when you have all these receivers in the draft,” Arians said in February 2020, per Joe Bucs Fan.