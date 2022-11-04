Buccaneers Acquire Touchdown Machine in Trade Proposal

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers could be the perfect landing spot for one of the better red zone threats in the league.

As proposed by Alex Ballentine of Bleacher Report, one trade that should have taken place before the NFL trade deadline is none other than the Buccaneers trading for tight end Mike Gesicki. As part of Ballentine’s trade scenario, Tampa Bay would have traded two draft choices — a 2023 third-round and 2024 fifth-round draft pick — for the Miami Dolphins’ Mike Gesicki.

Ballentine argues that Gesicki would have filled a major void for the Buccaneers, who are currently lacking a dominant tight end following the retirement of Rob Gronkowski.

“Meanwhile, Tom Brady is missing Rob Gronkowski in Tampa Bay,” says Ballentine. “TB12 has long been able to rely on Gronkowski to make plays in the middle of the field. However, Gronk’s retirement has left Brady leaning on Cameron Brate and Cade Otton, who largely haven’t been up to the task. Neither has more than 200 yards receiving on the season.”

Buccaneers Miss Gronkowski as Red Zone Threat

Cameron Brate began the season as the Buccaneers’ starting tight end. However, a concussion and an eventual neck injury suffered in Week 4 versus the Kansas City Chiefs has sidelined the veteran tight end. With Brate out, rookie Cade Otton as stepped in as the starting tight and has been slightly more productive. However, the big problem between the two tight ends is that neither of them have a receiving touchdown this season.

Gesicki would solve that problem immediately. The 27-year-old ranks third among all tight ends with four touchdown catches behind Travis Kelce (seven) and Mark Andrews (five). That’s despite the fact Gesicki is only seeing action on 52 percent of his offensive snaps — a drastic decline from the 72 percent of offensive snaps he saw last season.

The trade makes even more sense when one considers that Gesicki is just not a good fit in new head coach Mike McDaniel’s offense. Gesicki’s name has been thrown around in trade rumors since the preseason due to McDaniels’ preference for tight ends that can block.

Gesicki had started 31 games over the past four seasons and has started just one game this year. Instead, the Dolphins have opted to start Durham Smythe for all seven of his appearances this season. Smith has just 79 career receptions for 730 receiving yards and two touchdowns. Despite the fact that Smythe doesn’t come anywhere close to Gesicki’s receiving ability, Smythe has seen action on 54 percent of Miami’s offensive snaps.

“In Mike McDaniel’s offense, Gesicki has been a bit of a square peg in a round hole. He has been a red-zone target recently, but he’s still on pace for just 45 catches for 499 yards and nine touchdowns,” says Ballentine. “Both the catches and yards would be his lowest output since his rookie season.”

Gesicki is a Big-Bodied Slot Receiver

Despite being listed as a tight end, Gesicki is basically a big-bodied slot wide receiver at 6-foot-6 and 247 pounds. According to Pro Football Focus, Gesicki has lined up in the slot for 60.1 percent of his snaps during his career. During the 2021 season, Gesicki posted a 70.8 receiving grade last season — ranking 11th among all tight ends with at least 50 targets — and a 79.4 receiving grade during the 2020 season — ranking sixth among all tight ends with at least 50 targets.

Gesicki would have given the Buccaneers a viable slot option with Julio Jones often injured.

While the Buccaneers won’t be able to pull off this deal during the 2022 season, Tampa Bay could sign Gesicki if he doesn’t re-sign with the Dolphins in the offseason.