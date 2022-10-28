Buccaneers Could Trade for $10 Million Former No. 1 Pick, Says Insider

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are running out of time to both turn around their season and make significant roster moves ahead of the November 1st NFL trade deadline. Heavy Sports’ NFL insider Matt Lombardo outlined four deadline deals that would help some of the league’s potential contenders. Lombardo is urging the Buccaneers to strike a deal with the Browns for star pass rusher Jadeveon Clowney, a move that could be especially helpful with Shaq Barrett officially sidelined for the remainder of the season.

“If the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and general manager Jason Licht have any interest in salvaging an uncharacteristically poor start to the 2022 season, continuing to add to the pass rush just might jumpstart Tampa Bay,” Lombardo wrote on October 28, 2022. “Former Cleveland Browns CEO Joe Banner suggested during a recent episode of Heavy Sports’ “The Matt Lombardo Show,” that Clowney is a player that the Browns would be wise to make available at the deadline.

“Clowney has produced a 79.0 pass rush grade from Pro Football Focus while logging 12 quarterback pressures to go with a pair of sacks. If Cleveland decides to trim salary, take the long view of building a roster capable of sustained success in the hyper-competitive AFC North, Clowney could be a candidate to be moved.”

Clowney Will Be a Free Agent in 2023

Dak Prescott getting out of a Jadeveon Clowney sack pic.twitter.com/9wRCfBo1kK — Jon Machota (@jonmachota) October 10, 2018

The Bucs are showing holes on both sides of the ball as the team has been unable to lean on their defense during Tampa Bay’s three-game losing streak. The once stout Buccaneers defense just got weaker with the loss of Barrett.

Clowney has made a minimal impact in Cleveland this season notching 10 tackles, 1.5 sacks and one forced fumbles during just four appearances. The former No. 1 pick in the 2014 NFL draft is coming off a solid 2021 campaign when the pass rusher had 37 tackles, 19 quarterback hits, 11 tackles for loss, nine sacks and two forced fumbles during his 14 starts.

Clowney’s one-year, $10 million contract is unique as the defender’s deal includes void years which counts $1.6 million against Cleveland’s cap annually through 2026, per Spotrac. The three-time Pro Bowler has a team-friendly $1.25 million salary for the 2022 season. It is hard to imagine the Browns commanding more than a future late-round pick for Clowney given the star will once again be a free agent in 2023 and could end up being a mid-season rental for a contender.

The Browns Are Being Urged to Trade Clowney

Jadeveon Clowney had one of the most dominant one sack games you’ll ever see. Finished with 5 tackles, 5 QB hits, 1 forced fumble and 1 fumble recovery for a touchdown #Seahawks pic.twitter.com/kB0liI2CkN — Riley Michel (@rileymichel) November 12, 2019

Former Browns CEO Joe Banner believes Cleveland would be wise to get something in return for Clowney, especially since the veteran could bolt in free agency. At just 2-5, it is hard to imagine the Browns turning around their season, even with the eventual return of quarterback Deshaun Watson. This may allow the Buccaneers to get a bit of a deal on Clowney as the team attempts to turn around their season in time for the postseason.

“The only guy I’d probably think about moving, just because I think this is probably the last year he’s there and he may have some value, is Clowney,” Banner noted during an October 26 interview on “The Matt Lombardo Show.” “And I’m not sure that they [Browns] can acquire enough players fast enough to get them back kind of at the front of the pack in the division.”