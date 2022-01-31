Proposed Trade Sends Bucs Former No. 1 Pick QB Amid Tom Brady Rumors

As the Tampa Bay Buccaneers await official word from Tom Brady on his future, the early signs point to the Bucs once again being in the market for a starting quarterback. Buccaneers head coach Bruce Arians previously admitted the franchise could once again explore adding a veteran quarterback if Brady walks away from the NFL.

ESPN’s Bill Barnwell outlined several potential quarterback options for the Bucs to explore via trade or possible free-agent signings. Heavy previously outlined the possibility of a Carson Wentz trade with the Colts, but another name Tampa Bay could look to acquire on discount is Lions signal caller Jared Goff. Going from Brady to Goff would be a shock for Buccaneers fans, but the team’s best options are likely going to be less than ideal for 2022.

“A less expensive option from the top of the 2016 draft would be Goff, who had an uneven season after being unceremoniously jettisoned to Detroit in the Matthew Stafford trade,” Barnwell detailed. “Goff’s final numbers — a 67.2% completion percentage, 19 touchdown passes, eight interceptions — look fine, but he averaged just 6.6 yards per attempt and posted a Total QBR of 39.7, right between Taylor Heinicke and Davis Mills.

“Goff is realistically more of a reclamation project than a plug-and-play starter at this point. It’s clear he has his limitations, but he also has size and a good arm. When he is playing confidently and has the right players around him, he can produce spectacular numbers, as we saw during his best days with the Rams. Goff is not going to excite Bucs fans, but he might be the best option available at a reasonable price.”

ALL the latest Bucs news straight to your inbox! Join the Heavy on Bucs newsletter here!

Join Heavy on Bucs!

Could the Bucs Buy Low on Goff Via Trade?

The former No. 1 pick was traded by the Rams to the Lions last offseason and has had mixed results in Detroit. By trading for Goff, the Bucs would be betting on the idea that the quarterback could succeed with much better offensive weapons like Mike Evans and Chris Godwin. There is also the added bonus of Arians’ tutelage given his reputation as a quarterback guru.

It is challenging to gauge Goff’s trade value as the Lions received the quarterback in addition to two future first-round picks from the Rams in exchange for Matthew Stafford and a third-round selection. Could the Buccaneers land Goff for a day-two draft pick if the Lions are ready to find their quarterback of the future?

Goff has an appealing contract once you get past the shock of the four-year, $134 million sticker price. Digging deeper shows that the team has a potential out from Goff’s deal in 2023, per Spotrac. Goff has an affordable $10.6 million salary for next season. The Bucs could give Goff an opportunity for a season under Arians and move on to Kyle Trask or another quarterback in 2023 if they are not pleased with his production.

The Lions quarterback threw for 3,245 yards, 19 touchdowns and eight interceptions while completing 67.2% of his passes in 2021. Goff’s resume includes two Pro Bowl nominations and a Super Bowl appearance during the 2018 season.

Arians on a Potential QB Move: ‘You Never Know What’s Behind Door No. 2’





Play



NFL Insider on Reports of Tom Brady Retiring, Buccaneers Future, & MORE | CBS Sports HQ Jonathan Jones joins CBS Sports HQ to break down the reports of Brady's retirement, what it means for the Bucs, and more. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR CHANNEL: youtube.com/user/CBSSportsHQ FOLLOW US ON: Facebook – facebook.com/CBSSports/ Instagram – instagram.com/cbssportshq/ Twitter – twitter.com/CBSSportsHQ #NFL #TomBrady #Buccaneers 2022-01-29T20:51:56Z

ESPN’s Adam Schefter and Jeff Darlington reported on January 29 that Brady plans to retire. The Buccaneers have refuted the report, and Brady has yet to make an official announcement. Yet, the early indications are it is when, not if, Brady will make his retirement official this offseason.

If Brady retires, Trask would be the only quarterback on the Tampa Bay roster. Prior to the most recent news, Arians noted that the current quarterbacks on the roster would be considered to be the new QB1 but refused to rule out a splashier addition.

“I’d be comfortable if it is [a quarterback on the roster],” Arians said during his January 24 press conference. “I like what we have, but again, you never know what’s behind Door No. 2. We kind of went down that road two years ago and there was Tom Brady. We’ll have to wait and see.”